The annual Euroa Agricultural Show last weekend was an opportunity for the Euroa Garden Club to get out into the community and look at how people are being innovative in their gardens.

Each year the Garden Club hosts an ‘Over the Fence’ competition, where members of the club walk the streets looking at gardens small and large as well as commercial gardens.

It is quite a responsibility and judges are conscientious about following guidelines to ensure fairness.

No garden is perfect and seasons can be unpredictable but judges primarily looked for an affinity or blending between house and garden.

Cleanliness and neatness are always considered important, including the quality of the lawn where there is one.

Permanent plantings of large trees and shrubs provide not only a harmonious backdrop to water features, sculptures, or outdoor settings but also support the temporary planting of annuals or focus plants – all these features are taken into consideration by the judges.

Our sincere congratulations to all of our winners and 'entrants' for what we know has been a lot of dedication and hard work.

For all gardeners – these gardens and so many more in Euroa will give you plenty of ideas on how to ensure colour in your garden, be water wise, and at the same time keep weeds to a minimum.