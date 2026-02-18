Victoria’s Energy Minister has formally endorsed AusNet’s $40.5 million BN-11 express feeder line to improve power reliability across Euroa, following sustained advocacy from the Nationals Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland.

The state government’s support was secured during a recent meeting with the Minister for energy and resources Lily D'Ambrosio, with both committing to monthly meetings through to April when the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) will decide whether the project can proceed.

Ms D'Ambrosio formally lodged a submission backing the upgrade.

Without AER approval, AusNet cannot commit to building the new feeder line between Benalla and Longwood East, making the decision critical to ending the persistent outages and damaging voltage drops affecting local homes, farms, businesses and essential services.

Ms Cleeland said improving power reliability had been a top priority since she was elected in 2022.

“From day one, fixing our unreliable power has been one of my core focuses. Families, farmers and small businesses shouldn’t be living with blackouts and voltage drops as part of daily life,” she said.

“This line is practical, shovel-ready infrastructure that will keep the lights on, keep pumps running and keep local businesses open.

"It’s not just nice to have. It’s basic.”

Ms Cleeland said she had lodged her own formal submission to the AER and had been working closely with AusNet and the Minister to keep pressure on the regulator.

“I’ve been raising this in Parliament, with the Minister and directly with AusNet for years," she said.

"We now have the State’s formal backing and a clear path forward.

“Regional communities pay the same power bills as everyone else (so) we deserve the same reliability.”

While electricity networks are privately operated, Ms Cleeland said governments must fight for regional investment.

“We’ve secured state support; now we need the Federal Government and the regulator to back it in,” she said.

“I’ll keep pushing every month until this is locked in."