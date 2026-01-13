Goulburn Valley Water (GVW) is working around the clock to ensure towns impacted by recent fires continue to have access to water and sewerage services, despite challenging conditions continuing across the region.

Almost 20 towns have been impacted by the fires, which have been burning for the last four days – most notably in the Longwood, Strathbogie and Murrindindi regions.

Goulburn Valley Water staff are facing the same challenges as emergency services and other essential service providers when it comes to reinstating services and accessing remote areas impacted by fires.

Managing Director Dr Steve Capewell said the safety of people remained a priority, but he understood just how important a regular supply of water is to people’s homes.

“Our people are doing their best to ensure things are back online as soon as possible, but with road closures and hazards such as falling trees, we are doing so with safety as the priority.

“Since late Wednesday our staff have been working non-stop to keep communities supplied with water wherever possible.

“In some instances this has resulted in us using tankers to bring water into towns, due to weather and fire-related issues with our water treatment plants.

“The safety of staff, contractors, emergency service professionals, and volunteers all working tirelessly to protect lives, stock, and assets is our highest priority. We acknowledge the incredible efforts of the Country Fire Authority and other emergency services in keeping communities and our staff safe.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these fires, both in our own service region and across Victoria,” Dr Capewell said.

GVW has a dedicated team working from its Shepparton Operations Centre, supported by field crews across multiple locations, to keep water flowing and wastewater treatment systems operational.

In areas where power outages have occurred, including Yea, Eildon and Alexandra - generators have been deployed to maintain essential services.

Where fire impacts have made normal supply impossible, GVW has taken steps to source alternative water, including tankering water and supplying bottled water to communities.

A collaborative effort between emergency services, local councils and the state government has been vital in sharing information and keeping customers informed.

GVW has continued to inform customers through text messages and regular webpage and social media updates, providing timely updates on any changes to services or restrictions on supply.

Here are details of water supply services to impacted towns across the service area:

· Longwood and Longwood East – A Boil Water Advisory is in place due to fire impacts on the water treatment plant. Customers have water supply at this point in time but interruptions may occur. Any supply must be boiled as we can’t guarantee it is fit for human consumption. This included drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, making ice, and preparing baby formula. GVW is testing water quality and will advise when the advisory can be lifted. People can access drinking water from the Longwood Recreation Reserve.

· Buxton, Thornton, Rubicon – Water supply is being maintained, but customers may experience discolouration issues. Running an outside tap for a short period can help.

· Alexandra, Strathbogie, Eildon, Molesworth, Yea – Water supply is available, but customers are asked to limit use to essential needs to help manage demand.

· Katamatite – Supply has returned to normal after earlier pressure issues.

· Mansfield, Avenel, Seymour, Bonnie Doon – Water supply remains unaffected at this stage, but customers should remain vigilant and consider storing extra water as a precaution.