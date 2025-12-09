By ANDY WILSON

Senate Estimates again saw scrutiny over the Frost Street pedestrian underpass on Monday, 1 December in relation to the cost of decommissioning it in 2026 compared to leaving it open after current drainage works were completed.

Inland Rail interim CEO Mike Zambelli faced questions from Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie after continued concerns from local residents that the underpass’s planned closure would adversely affect the northwest community of Euroa.

Senator McKenzie asked Mr Zambelli to provide a full cost impact assessment which could compare maintaining the underpass structure as it is, with the decommissioning costs expected in 2026.

“As I understand it, you're constructing an underpass that does meet access requirements,” Senator McKenzie said.

“You're going to make it safe while you do all the work, and then you're going to decommission that, despite the community being very happy for that to stay, and I'm just wondering how much (the decommissioning) will cost.”

Mr Zambelli took the question on notice.

Sen McKenzie said it was ‘increasingly evident’ that Strathbogie Shire Council had not been provided with enough detail required to make an informed decision when it voted 4-3 on Tuesday 17 June to have the underpass closed, because Inland Rail changed the scope of the project from the original.

She also said the decision ultimately was not council’s but was Inland Rail’s to make.

“At some point, someone has to be the decision maker,” Sen McKenzie said.

Mr Zambelli said Inland Rail worked in collaboration with various bodies and worked very closely with council.

“We did that for about 12 months in this case with the council, so it's a collaborative discussion on design that we have with our councillors,” Mr Zambelli said.

He then clarified, when asked, that council had not asked Inland Rail to change the project's scope and confirmed that the underpass was owned by council.

“A lot of assets that we design are owned by third parties,” he said.

Mr Zambelli also told the committee that Inland Rail had not conducted any formal assessments of the social and economic impacts of the underpass being closed.

When asked by Sen McKenzie if Inland Rail would be willing to reconsider including the Frost Street underpass upgrade as part of the project, Mr Zambelli said Inland Rail had finished the design of the project.

“We're not looking to change the design,” he said.

Colleen Furlanetto from 883 Frost Street Underpass Advocacy Group said the question of who owns what asset and decisions over the underpass were confusing and contradictory.

"I feel that for it to be temporary opening provides opportunity to see that it can be done," Ms Furlanetto said.

"We are going to allow process now and continue with our advocacy at council and Inland rail for a move in the forward direction with a common sense outcome."

Residents informed The Euroa Gazette that Inland Rail had door knocked residences in the vicinity of the underpass on Wednesday 3 December.