Words cannot do justice to the experience of Saturday's twilight in Avenel.

The sun had found the very last gap beneath clouds and drenched the lawned amphitheatre in gold as an excited yet curious picnic crowd settled in at Fowles Wine’s Carols by Candlelight.

This inaugural event soon set itself a benchmark which everyone agreed will be passable in 2026.

“This will sell out next year,” was on the lips of almost every person The Euroa Gazette spoke to.

The crowd of over 250 was more than enough to take in a flagship performance from some of the nation’s – if not the world’s – most accomplished singers.

The event’s organizer Georgia Velt looked as cool as ice as she stood back and watched the spectacle light up and admitted that even she was ‘knocked over’ by the experience.

“I cried, I actually cried, this afternoon as it all came together finally,” Ms Velt said.

“I was exhausted but also flattened by knowing just how good the team here made this come about."

It was left to the nine opera stars to then thrill audience members and in some cases overwhelm them, given the occasional sightings of eyes being dabbed.

The ensemble produced two sets of traditional carols which were blended well with a mix of other classics, including Queen, Bing Crosby, and Phantom of the Opera.

Fresh from her two-year international tour with Phantom playing its lead Christine Daaé was Georgia Wilkinson, who duetted with Jack Fowles as the Phantom in a flawless rendition of the opera's iconic title song, reaching the crescendo of the song's climax with perfection.

The back stories to each singer spoke of passionate careers.

Daniel Belle has played the role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables for several runs in the last 11 years, touring the country and Asia and has teamed up with Robert McDougall in their own cabaret show.

Alessandra Merlo is a versatile performer switching between musicals and the stage and screen, and Genevieve Kingsford has performed in major productions of Sweeney Todd and Yentl, and teams up with twin sister Grace Goodwin who has cut her own career in Melbourne’s musical theatre scene.

James Watkinson is one of the famous Ten Tenors, as is Michael Edwards who also serves as the dectet's musical director.

Every song on the night was backed by a perfectly mixed and delivered soundtrack through a system which had the voices reach the stars.

Santa found time from his other shire engagements to drop in and give out some gifts to the children in a flying visit, mindful of how busy his next week will look, while raising questions from parents about 'how he does it'.

Ms Velt said she recognised the uniqueness of the night, more so in its sole purpose to bring families and the local community together at a special time of year.

“We’re all about community and just like elsewhere, a night like this has a far-reaching effect on how important community connection in a small country town really is,” she said.

In a light twist toward the end, the audience was schooled by the singers on how to make an encore call.

It wasn’t necessary – the crowd roared as one after the ensemble’s ‘final’ song, and the troupe returned to the stage for two more numbers, drawing to the front kids who didn't want the night to end.

As picnic chairs and blankets were being packed up, Velt took a lone stroll through the darkness to reach the green room where another festive air was buzzing as the exhausted singers took stock of the evening, undoing ties and hairclips and wetting whistles to wind down.

"I just want to say," she began.

"Actually, it was just amazing, you were fantastic."

In their usual modest manner, nine opera stars took in the moment quietly.

This night was something very, very different.

The start of something special.