Strathbogie Shire is now home to nine Goulburn Valley Water hydration stations after the latest addition to recreation areas surrounding Lake Nagambie was installed at Buckley Park late last year.

The new hydration station, located near the playground and barbecue shelter overlooking Lake Nagambie, is part of Goulburn Valley Water’s ongoing commitment to promoting healthy, sustainable hydration through its Choose Tap initiative.

With the warmer months still here and Nagambie preparing to host a series of popular outdoor events, the timing could not be better.

Goulburn Valley Water Managing Director Dr Steve Capewell said the installation was a strategic move to support both locals and the influx of visitors expected in the coming months – and for the years ahead.

“Nagambie is a vibrant community with a strong connection to the outdoors,” Dr Capewell said.

“By expanding our network of hydration stations, we’re making it easier for people to stay hydrated while reducing reliance on single-use plastics.”

The new station joins two existing units in Nagambie - one at the Loddings Lane start of the rowing course and another alongside the High Street Information Centre.

With three stations now in Nagambie, and others located in Euroa, Longwood, Violet Town, Avenel, and Strathbogie, the shire is well-equipped to support the Choose Tap message.

The hydration station is expected to be in high demand during upcoming events such as the Go Nagambie on Water Festival on Saturday, 28 February 2026, which celebrates the people, produce, and culture of the region.

Weekly events like the Nagambie Lake parkrun, held every Saturday at 8:00am, also benefit from the increased access to fresh drinking water, and the town’s population often triples during peak event periods, making hydration infrastructure essential.

“We know how important it is to provide accessible drinking water in high-traffic areas,” Dr Capewell said.

“Whether you’re running a 5K or enjoying a community festival, staying hydrated is key to a safe and enjoyable experience.”