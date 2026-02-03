A determined Ruffy family impacted heavily by the Longwood bushfire has spoken about their passion for the surrounding natural environment and their drive to establish a rehabilitation group.

"I'm going to say it because she won't," said daughter Jacqui about the pain of the loss and how the trio are putting the importance of the bush and animals that thrived in the area at the forefront of their recovery.

"In the last week (mum) has set up a Biodiversity Recovery Alliance to try and get some local projects going.

"She's done that in the midst of grief and pain and loss."

"And she's put together the alliance to get some amazing projects going.

That mother is Janet Hagan, a long-standing and founding member of the Strathbogie Ranges Conservation Management Network who has coordinated biodiversity projects for over 15 years.

She has been Landcare Facilitator for Hughes Creek Catchment Collaborative (HCCC) for 29 years and has been involved with the Euroa Arboretum since it started.

The Hagans ran sheep and cattle on their property using landscape restoration skills.

We came here 40 years ago and loved the community so much, we bought a farm," she told Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain on the latter's visit on Thursday 22 January.

"And every one of us [the HCCC committee] have lost our homes.

"We've lost our office, we've lost our equipment.

"Only Pauline [Roberts] is left who does the Granite News, which is a newsletter that we put out.

"We've gone to putting it out daily during the fire, and Pauline lives at Apollo Bay.

Janet said one of the first roles would be dealing with private anxiety and grief.

"(Then) eco-grief, people wanting to move away because it's all too dreadful, and mental health."

She also said the community appreciated having local first nations residents join the alliance.

"They're going to be running some mental health issues for us."

In an emotional tribute, Janet's husband Justus Hagan emphasised the importance of neighbours.

He said the feeling of community had been 'terrific', and named two neighbours who helped until into the morning hours.

"The five of us kept each other going, up to two or three in the morning.

"That went for an hour and a half.

There was also time for Mr Hagan to reminisce on his time in Ruffy and blend some laughter into the mix of tears and passion.

"And then all these people I've known since I've come to Ruffey," he said.

"Pam [friend], the first person I ever spoke to when I came first to teach at the school and got me into the tennis club and I'd never held a tennis racket in my life.

"But we got into the finals so, you know, miracles do happen."

"So, yeah, the landscape will come back after a while, but we've got our neighbours.

"The waterways probably worry me most.

"Yeah, that will be a big task.

"But we'll get there."