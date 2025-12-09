Euroa's Arboretum is celebrating a big funding grant to fully establish its ongoing commitment to the preservation of native seeds to ensure native plant security well into the future.

The support will enable the Arboretum to significantly expand its seed orchard and seedbank facilities.

The $900,000 grant comes from the state government's initiative to help seed businesses and organisations grow more native plants to restore precious landscapes and protect habitat through BushBank – Victoria’s largest restoration program.

Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos announced on Friday, 21 November the $3 million total investment to help meet demand for native woody shrub and tree seeds and seedlings.

The funding is part of the $77 million BushBank program, which will restore important habitat for native wildlife across Victoria and reduce carbon emissions.

The investment is designed to ensure Victoria has the seeds and plants needed to restore ecosystems, protect biodiversity, and create healthier environments for future generations.

The funding will help seed sector businesses, organisations, and traditional owner groups create new regional jobs, purchase machinery to improve harvesting, expand and upgrade nurseries, and propagate hundreds of thousands of seedlings per year.

Most native seed used in the BushBank program is currently collected from existing native vegetation, with availability dependent on local, seasonal weather conditions and the health of plants.

Under the funding agreement, the Arboretum is committed to:

• Expand native woody seed orchards in the Goulburn Broken Catchment by about 32 hectares across five sites.

• Deliver a purpose-built seedbank facility that will double Euroa Arboretum’s current processing and storage capacity and increase processing efficiency.

• Continue supporting Taungurung and Yorta Yorta traditional owners as they connect to country through seed for their own cultural purposes.

• Invest in mechanical harvesting equipment to quickly and efficiently collect seed from seed orchards during peak season.

Arboretum development manager Cathy Olive said her team was looking forward to constructing new seedbank facilities.

"We’re excited to build on what we started with Avenel and the Arb seed orchards," Ms Olive said.

"We sincerely thank BushBank for this incredible opportunity to grow our impact and restore vital habitats across the Goulburn Broken region."

Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos said BushBank was the state's most ambitious habitat restoration program.

"(It) is planting millions of native trees and plants across more than 20,000 hectares in Victoria,” Mr Dimopoulos said.

“Today’s seeds will be tomorrow’s habitat, a vital source of shelter and protection for wildlife and an important tool in our fight against climate change.”

BushBank’s program partner Cassinia Environmental continues to work with landowners for planting on private properties, working towards a target of revegetating 20,000 hectares of land by 2035.