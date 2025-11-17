Scott Jeffery has been voted in as Strathbogie Shire’s new Mayor this morning at 10:50am.

Cr Jeffery was the only nominee for the position and was announced Mayor without vote by shire CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi under Section 12 of the Strathbogie Shire Governance Rules.

Cr Jeffery said he was dedicated to serving the community with the support of his parents, wife, and children and committed to a foundation of listening, transparency, accountability, and action.

He said he would build the position on his experience as Deputy Mayor and prided himself on helping the council better steer its reputation on economical management and allowing the community to be heard.

“Everyone has got to know me and my leadership style,” Cr Jeffery said.

“Public trust is earned through honesty, clear communication, and responsible stewardship of resources.

“I will strengthen confidence in our organisation by ensuring every policy project and dollar serves the long-term interests of residents.”

Cr Jeffery thanked outgoing Mayor Claire Ewart-Kennedy for her service, saying she had shown exceptional resilience in the face of personal and concurrent organisational challenges.

“That has not gone unnoticed, so thank you for that,” he said.

Cr Jeffery is in the sixth generation of a family which has been at Tarcombe for over 150 years.

He vowed to continue on a leadership legacy, saying that good leadership demanded action.

“We must think not only of today but tomorrow also,” he said.

Cr Claire Ewart-Kennedy was then elected Deputy Mayor in a close vote of 4-3 over Cr Vicki Halsall.

Cr Greg Carlsen nominated Cr Ewart-Kennedy and Cr Halsall was self-nominated.

Cr Ewart-Kennedy said she found the experience as a first-year councillor and mayor as challenging.

“People should not take it on if they are not ready for the ride,” she said.

However, she said the experience had put her in good stead to serve the community as Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Jeffery committed also to holding two municipal performance reports at each township each year, with open question time.

“Our community will have opportunity to be heard.”

“Each voice matters,” he said.