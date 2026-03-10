Sunday morning ushered in the loud arrive of massive trucks through Euroa as the Need for Feed fodder drive assembled on a property opposite the town's cattle yards.

Weekend drivers entering the Hume Highway throughout the region needed to stop a while to let the long convoys of round hay bales get to their destination by 12:30pm.

After a quick lunch generously prepared by Euroa Lions Club, the convoy was away again, branching out into the bushfire-affected areas to the numerous depots around the shire.

Organiser Catie Hill said the day had been a success for the community.

"While it was a massive project, it ran very well," Catie said.

"It was a great achievement for the fire-affected communities.

"And there were lots of tears."

The depot managers will now work with farmers for the hay's final distribution over coming weeks.

A dinner on Sunday night in Ruffy saw a crowd of 200 gather under the trees at the community hall.

"It was a great mood there and an opportunity for the drivers to meet the farmers and their families," Catie said.

"There were people from everywhere."

Over 2000 bales were delivered on 45 trucks from as far away as Tamworth in NSW, South Australia, and Tasmania.