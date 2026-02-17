Bushfire-affected residents took no time when the doors opened at Euroa's Recovery Hub on Wednesday 11 February to make beelines to the range of service providers that are now located in one place.

Minister for Emergency Services and Minister for Natural Disaster Recovery Vicki Ward officially opened the hub at 11:00am in a brief speech to allow for immediate community access.

The hub was made possible with $15m from the state and federal government's joint Disaster Recovery Funds.

Mayor Scott Jeffery said the patience and care between community members had been inspiring and that the hub would be a cornerstone for help, bringing together key agencies, wellbeing services, and recovery specialists.

"The hub will be a central, welcoming, and trusting place for support," Cr Jeffery said.

"It will be easy to get practical support all in one place."

Ms Ward said the effort of locals coming together in the wake of the fire had been 'extraordinary'.

"It's been a wild few weeks," Ms Ward said.

"And recovery is hard; it's a lot of hard work and it takes lots of patience and lots of resilience.

"From the very start we are here to support council and the work they do from day one and we will continue to do that."

She said the hub would serve as a safe, comfortable, and casual environment for people to come to.

"Sometimes it's just about having a conversation, sometimes it's about meeting people who have had the same experience.

"Strong community is what really matters."

Cr Jeffery said post-disaster recovery was 'not linear' and would need ongoing support.

He said the community's immediate reaction after the fire came in the face of challenging hardships.

"Yet alongside this hardship we have witnessed extraordinary generosity, resilience, and strength; neighbour helping neighbour, volunteers stepping up for others, and people supporting people.

"The Hub is a cornerstone."

Bushfire Recovery Hub

Affected residents can go to the Strathbogie Shire Recovery Hub at 34 Railway Street, Euroa to access up-to-date information on bushfire support payments, recovery assistance, and other essential services.

It is open 9am to 3pm weekdays or by appointment on 1800 065 993.

Service providers include:

Rural Financial Counselling Services

AgVic

Services Australia

AgBiz Assist

Hollard

RACV

Allianz

Suncorp

Insurance Council of Australia