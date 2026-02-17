Regional Victorians impacted by the January 2026 fires are encouraged to seek support through the Emergency Recovery Support Program to ensure they have access to all supports available.

The Emergency Recovery Support Program assists people impacted by the January 2026 bushfires in their recovery, by offering advice on what services are available and connecting people with programs, supports, and services that can help.

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) is urging impacted residents across Strathbogie Shire to access the program to find out what support is available.

Recovery support officers can assist impacted people and guide them on their journey, by helping them navigate all the government and localised supports available after emergencies.

Emergency Recovery Support Officers can provide practical support in completing applications, helping to reduce the administration burden on those who may be feeling overwhelmed.

Anyone impacted by the recent fires can contact the Emergency Recovery Hotline on 1800 560 760 or else visit vic.gov.au/january-2026-victorian-bushfires