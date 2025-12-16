As this year comes to a close, so too does my first one as Market Coordinator for the Violet Town Community Market, and what a year it has been.

This year saw an impressive number of new stalls approved and trading, a wonderful sign of the entrepreneurial spirit thriving in our region.

From first-time makers to seasoned small businesses, it has been exciting to watch both young and old take their ideas to market.

What makes Violet Town so special is its unwavering commitment to community.

The market is not just a place to shop - it’s a place where locals connect, create, and support one another.

Stallholders share their craft, 'tin rattlers' raise funds for local groups, and visitors come together over shared passions.

Being part of this ecosystem has been genuinely heart-warming.

December’s market capped the year with festive energy on Saturday.

A full house of stallholders welcomed crowds, while Santa and his trusty elf made their traditional appearance between his many other shire events, handing out lollies and small gifts to delighted children.

Carollers filled the air with music, creating a wholesome and joyful end to the season.

As we wrap up 2025, I want to thank everyone involved - stallholders, volunteers, visitors, and the broader community for making the market such a vibrant and welcoming place.

I’m already looking forward to 2026 and all the exciting things it may bring.

Here’s to another year of creativity, connection, and community spirit at the Violet Town Community Market.