A South Australian community effort last week saw the arrival in Ruffy and other bushfire-affected areas of a B-double truck loaded with supplies.

Tom Imhoff and his mate 'Plugger' Reid call Waikerie home, but watching the devastation unfold on television prompted them to make a difference and so called on their local community and those of the SA Riverland and Barossa Valley to donate goods ranging from perishable foods to bedding, clothes, kitchenware, and bottled water.

Alison Charlesworth - who has been working tirelessly at the Longwood hay depot for over two weeks - said in a Facebook post that Mr Imhoff brought $600 worth of meat, bread, and drinks for a barbecue to feed Ruffy Locals on Saturday 24 January.

"His community was so incredibly thoughtful," Ms Charlesworth said.

"I came across him there [the depot] when he contacted us and said he wanted to help."

Mr Imhoff also brought pet supplies and animal fodder.

He told South Australian media that an earlier trip into Victoria opened his eyes to the devastation.

"Seeing it in person is so different than watching it on TV," he said.

"It made me want to help."