One of Euroa’s most cherished festive traditions returns this Christmas season, with Carols by Candlelight 2025 set to fill Seven Creeks Park with music and community spirit on Monday 22 December from 7.30pm.

This year’s program features a vibrant line up of local talent and special guests.

Beloved performers Sile Coleman and Damien Neil from Roolya Boolya will take the stage, bringing their signature energy and warmth.

They will be joined by rising vocalist Mia Rieusset, the harmonious Strathbogie Singers and the always popular Euroa Citizens band, promising a night of both traditional favourites and contemporary Christmas pieces.

Families are encouraged to enjoy a free barbecue generously provided by the Euroa Lions Club, adding to the relaxed and festive atmosphere of the evening.

Guests are welcome to bring picnic blankets and chairs.

Candles will be available, and please bring some spare cash to buy a raffle ticket.

Organisers are hopeful for clear skies but have confirmed that in the event of wet weather, the celebration will move to the Mercy Centre at St John’s Primary School, ensuring the community can enjoy the event, regardless of conditions.

Euroa Citizens band invite everyone to come along for a night of music, community and Christmas cheer.