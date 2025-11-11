A new kind of worship - one that values silence, simplicity, and stillness - is coming to Euroa.

Starting on Sunday 16 November, a group of Quakers and those curious about Quaker meetings will gather in the Euroa Library meeting room for the town’s first Quaker Meeting for Worship, with plans to continue on the third Sunday of each month.

For those unfamiliar with Quakers, also known as The Religious Society of Friends, this form of worship may feel quite different from traditional church services.

There are no hymns, sermons, or priests; instead, participants sit quietly together, allowing space for reflection and an awareness of the divine.

Occasionally, someone may stand to speak if they feel deeply moved to share a message - but silence is central.

“Quaker worship is about finding stillness and listening - not just to God, but to our own inner voice and to one another” convenor Wendy Greenwood said.

“It’s not about doctrine - it’s about presence and peace.”

Quakers are perhaps best known for their long history of peace-making and social justice work, guided by their core values - simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship (SPICES).

But for those who attend Meeting for Worship, it is the quiet that speaks the loudest.

“There’s something deeply grounding about sitting together in silence” Ms Greenwood said.

“It’s a chance to pause in our busy lives and connect with what really matters.”

While Quaker meetings are well established in Melbourne and some larger regional centres, opportunities for local worship in north-eastern Victoria have been few and far between.

The new Euroa group hopes to offer a spiritual home for those seeking a reflective, inclusive community without the formality and structure found in other religions.

The first Meeting for Worship will be this Sunday 16 November from 10:15am to 12:00pm.

All are welcome, regardless of background or faith.

If you plan to attend, please enter through the Library’s rear door, via Library Lane (park in McGuinness Street).

There will be 15 minutes for a meet and greet and then the meeting will go into the silence for one hour.

After that, there will be half an hour for a cuppa and chat.

Although children are usually welcome to attend Quaker meetings, the Euroa Meeting for Worship is not currently set up to accommodate them.

They hope to do so in the future, as the group evolves.

You can read more at www.quakersaustralia.org.au or call Wendy Greenwood on 0435 795 683.