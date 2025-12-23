Summer finally made its mark on Thursday 18 December with the mercury reaching 41degC at 4pm, accompanied by worryingly hot northeasterly winds at 50kmh.

The timing could not have been better for Kai Garilva who found time at lunch to join his uncle Sam at the Euroa Pool to practice a few of his own stunts.

The seven-year-old has travelled from the Philippines and said he enjoyed every minute he could get in the water this summer.

The Euroa Pool is now open from noon until 7pm, seven days a week, and can expect good crowds now that school is out for what is forecasted to be a very warm break.

The now two-week-old social media ban may well end up being the long-lost ticket to freedom for under 16s, and there will be plenty to do over the holidays as the young ones put down their devices and head outside.

Activities for kids over the break include a reading challenge at the library, a week-long art program at the SAM in January, twilight pool parties and outdoor cinemas all around the shire, and endless afternoons getting wet any way possible.