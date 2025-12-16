Euroa sprang to life on the late afternoon of Friday 12 December as the annual Christmas twilight markets brought out the community from both the town and the shire to catch up with family and friends amid the rich spirit of Christmas.

Binney Street was closed off to vehicles as businesses stayed open and pop-up stalls filled the street with an atmosphere that felt like the perfect introduction to the season.

Traders stayed open until 9pm, surrounded by music, great food, market stalls, and fun activities for the whole family.

The event was organised by the Euroa Chamber of Commerce and organiser Steph Smith said it was ‘another top night’.

“It’s so satisfying to see all the enjoyment had by the community after all the hard work put in by the chamber committee," she said.

Santa was not late in his arrival, turning up just in time for a small band of waiting children, some becoming quite star struck at the prospect of being photographed with him, before he needed to head off to visit other shire events over the weekend with his many other tasks awaiting him of course.

Sister and brother duo Matilda and Floyd from Creightons Creek had their turn with Santa before heading down to the jumping castle at the other end of the street.

Their parents Stef and Adam said they had brought their children to the annual event at least three times in past years.

“They are just too keen to get onto the jumping castle tonight,” Stef said.

“Matilda really enjoyed the donkey ride as well.”

Adam said his and Stef’s treat was waiting for them at the Wine List, which was offering food and drinks kerbside.

“The frozen margarita – that’s a hit with us.”

The stalls coordinator Helen Brook was her joyful self as she toured around the street checking in on vendors and visitors.

"Families are having fun all along Binney Street and shopping right here,” Helen said.

“That's what we wanted – to create an event that not only supports local businesses but is a celebration of everything local.”