The Euroa Mustangs maintained their winning momentum with a commanding victory over the Tatura Bonapartes on Saturday 22 November.

Dublin Anderson starred for the Mustangs, winning all sets and contributing to a 15-game triumph.

The final score stood at Tatura 55 to Euroa 70.

In a nail-biter, the Euroa Backmarkers edged past the Kyabram Bombers.

Marco Carafa delivered a standout performance, claiming all his sets and teaming up with Grant Davey for a dominant 8-0 doubles win.

The Backmarkers secured victory with a score of Kyabram Bombers 56 to Euroa Backmarkers 60.

The Euroa Brumbies also celebrated a strong win against the Shepparton Lawn Blues.

Row Ellis led the charge, winning both her singles and doubles sets.

The Brumbies finished ahead with a score of Euroa Brumbies 67 to Shepparton Lawn Blue 55.

The Euroa Dead Certs fought valiantly against ladder leaders Karramomus but ultimately fell short.

Despite evenly matched sets, the Dead Certs couldn’t find the winning shots, ending with a score of Dead Certs 55 to Karramomus 69.

Home ground advantage was elusive for the Euroa Rancho Rulers, who were bested by the Cobram Cobras.

A highlight for the Rancho Rulers was a stunning 8-1 doubles win by Judy Sands and Julie Harrington.

The final score: Rancho Rulers 42 to Cobram Cobras 59.

The Euroa Unicorns faced defeat against the Numurkah Penguins, though fill-in Jake Hill made a notable contribution with wins in both singles and doubles.

The score was Unicorns 54 to Numurkah Penguins 63.

In the Benalla and District Competition it was a tough day for Euroa Lawn against a high-quality Benalla Lawn outfit.

Lisa Krepp’s two winning sets were a highlight in an otherwise challenging afternoon, with the final score of Benalla Lawn 51 to Euroa Lawn 29.