Last week was a successful one for our club with four wins and a one-shot loss from the six games we contested.

In addition, our Weekend Division team has won four on the trot and we have four teams holding down places in top four.

This is great news and there is a buzz around the club; however, we cannot rest on our laurels as it is a long season and we have some tough challenges on the horizon.

Midweek Division One had a close encounter with East Shepp, winning one rink, losing another, and drawing the third 17-all, would you believe, on the way to a two-shot victory.

Shame Holmes, Andy Houston, Bill Sargood, and Jan Sheargold were the standouts finishing 13 shots up.

Division three hosted the previously undefeated Mooroopna Golf putting in a strong showing to win all three rinks and record a 23-shot victory whilst Division Four played under the roof at Shepp Park and, despite bowling well, found that the home side had all the answers.

The club still has several bowlers injured or unwell and, as for Saturday as well, we extend a big thank you to those who filled in to enable us to field sides.

Results:

Division One versus East Shepp 62 to 60 and 13 points.

Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, David Cerini, and Mark Jervies 17-17.

Ken Sutcliffe, Bill Taylor, Margaretha Cerini and Anne Sutcliffe 20-31.

Shane Holmes, Jeremy Boruch, Bill Sargood and Jan Sheargold 25-12.

Division Three versus Numurkah 62 to 39 and 16 points.

Jim Perry, Annette Barkley, Pauline Naylor, and Keith Kruse 24-13.

Libby Byrne, Buffy McFarlane, Noel Moon and Tracy McConnell 19-14.

Greg Blatchford, Brian Bamford, Beryl Harris and Dot Lomer 19-12.

Division Four versus Shepp Park 47 to 75 and 0 points.

James Dunn, Ray Day, Len Wells and Alice Wells 13-32.

Mary Steen, Marion McMartin, Beth Alston and George Andrews 18-25.

Mavis Bruce, Kristeen Boyce, Sandy Holmes and Ken Drysdale 16-18.

This week Division One is at home to Seymour VRI, Division Three travels to East Shepp and Division Four hosts the second (or is it the first?) Shepp Park combination.

Ladder position at the conclusion of four rounds are Division One third, Division Three fourth, and Division Four seventh.

Weekend Pennant

Division One travelled to the home of Billy’s Bakehouse (Mooroopna) and again demonstrated a liking for a tight match winning for the second week in a row by one shot.

The rink of Ken Sutcliffe, Marc Stevens, Sam Barkley, and Bill Sargood led the way led the way but, as they say, every shot counts.

We now occupy third spot on the ladder and have a big game against the mighty Shepp Golf this week.

As in Mid-Week Pennant, Division Three hosted Mooroopna Golf and after a tight early tussle came up trumps in three of the four rinks to take the points.

Gentleman Jim is now in charge of the angels and led them to a 10-shot win whilst David, BJ, Brian, and Annette prevailed by 16.

This side currently sits on top of the ladder but things are tight and we are travelling next week to take on third placed Rushworth.

Division Five were also at home and played a “nail biter” against the visitors from Rushworth.

We held sway for most of the day but went down in the last couple of ends to fall one shot short.

Marg Goode, Jan Sheargld, Imegen Baker, and Ken Drysdale had a great 11 shot win.

On Saturday we are at home to Seymour and a much-needed win will see us climb up the ladder.

Division One versus Mooroopna 76-75 and 14 points.

Shane Holmes, Peter Naughton, Tony Thomson, and Margaretha Cerini 14-19.

Andy Houston, Bill Taylor, Steve Bates, and Mark Jervies 12-32.

Shane Drysdale, Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, and John Groat 20-13.

Ken Sutcliffe, Marc Stevens, Sam Barkley, and Bill Sargood 30-11.

Division Three versus Mooroopna Golf 87 to 67 and 16 points.

David Cerini, Bill Jennings, Brian Bamford, and Annette Barkley 28-12.

Alex Grant, Jamie Greasley, Lance Carracher, and Sandy Holmes 14-21.

Don Steers, Greg Blatchford, Anne Sutcliffe, and Tracy McConnell 17-16.

Jim Perry, Janneke Kruger, Libby Byrne, and Buffy McFarlane 28-18.

Division Five versus Rushworth 67 to 68 and two points.

Tim Scarlett, Noel Moon, Ray Day, and George Andrews -18-24.

Ross Withers, Beth Alston, Keith Kruse, and Archer Grant - 18-24.

Marg Goode, Jan Sheargold, Imegen Baker, and Ken Drysdale - 31-20.

Nifty 50 winners this week were Bill Sargood and the LKG Syndicate (the L stands for Lotti).

A big shoutout to Ian South who joined the ranks of the injured following a fall.

Hopefully he will be back on the green soon.

This week we again thank our major sponsor Cellar and Harvest Euroa.

Bernie and Courtney lead the friendly staff at our local Food Works and Liquor Works outlet, who are open seven days per week at 25 Tarcombe Street Euroa.

All the best and bowl well.