The Euroa Bowls Club is pleased to announce that accredited coach Bill Taylor is now available to support newcomers to the game, offering quality guidance for anyone keen to get involved in the sport.

Bill, an Australian-accredited coach, brings extensive experience and a genuine passion for helping players of all levels develop their skills and confidence on the green.

Yarnie Kruger and Tracey McDonnell are two players who first picked up a bowl during last year’s Rodwells Business House competition and have since progressed to become regular pennant players, all thanks to Bill's tuition.

With the Rodwells Business House competition set to kick off on 21 January, the timing could not be better for anyone wanting to give bowls a try or sharpen their technique. Bill is available most evenings and is more than happy to help individuals or teams get started in good form ahead of the season.

Coaching sessions with Bill are completely free, and the club can provide bowls for newcomers who don’t yet have their own set.

Whether you are aiming to compete, improve your game, or simply enjoy a relaxed and social sport, the Euroa Bowls Club welcomes you to come along and get involved.

It was another good week on the green last week with several wins and a close loss as we near the halfway point of the pennant season.

Midweek Division 1 had a three-shot win over Seymour VRI finishing up in two of the three rinks.

We are now sitting third on the ladder and play second-placed Shepp Park this week.

Division 3 played undercover at East Shepp, winning all three rinks to also move to third position and now travel to Mooroopna who sit a game below us on the ladder.

Division 4 came up against the second of the strong Shepp Park combinations and although we were defeated, we played some good bowls.

This week things do not get much easier as we travel over the ranges to do battle with Alexandra.

Results:

Division 1 v Seymour VRI – 54 to 51 and 14 points

Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, David Cerini, and Mark Jervies 20-12

Ken Sutcliffe, Bill Taylor, Margaretha Cerini, and Anne Sutcliffe 11-24

Shane Holmes, Marc Stevens, Bill Sargood, and Jan Sheargold 23-15

Division 3 versus East Shepp – 62 to 34 and 16 points

Jim Perry, Annette Barkley, Pauline Naylor, and Keith Kruse 20-11

Greg Blatchford, Buffy McFarlane, Tracy McConnell, and Ken Drysdale 24-07

Libby Byrne, Graeme Goode, Beryl Harris, and Dot Lomer 18-16

Division 4 versus Shepp Park – 45 to 66 and 0 points

James Dunn, Ray Day, Len Wells, and Alice Wells 14-24

Mary Steen, Marg Goode, Marion McMartin, and Beth Alston 12-21

Mavis Bruce, Kristeen Boyce, Sandy Holmes and George Andrews 19-21

In Weekend Pennant Division 1 has a great victory over Shepp Golf and have replaced them in second spot on the ladder.

We cannot rest on our laurels however as this week we travel to take on the undefeated Tallygaroopna.

Division 3 travelled to Rushworth where we lost to the hosts by two shots.

The laws of libel make it difficult to say much but David Cerini, Kev Milner, Brian Bamford, and Annette Barkley mastered the tricky conditions.

This week it is Alexandra at home as we aim to keep a grip on second place.

Division 5 secured a much-needed victory over Seymour, coming up trumps in all three rinks to commence our march up the ladder and are ready for the trip to Seymour VRI next week.

Division 1 versus Shepp Golf – 84-71 and 14 points.

Shane Holmes, Peter Naughton, Tony Thomson, and Margaretha Cerini 26-12

Andy Houston, Bill Taylor, Steve Bates, and David Clarke 21-17

Shane Drysdale, Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, and John Groat 20-21

Ken Sutcliffe, Marc Stevens, Sam Barkley, and Bill Sargood 17-21

Division 3 versus Rushworth – 73 to 75 and 4 points.

David Cerini, Kev Milner, Brian Bamford, and Annette Barkley 27-13

Alex Grant, Jamie Greasley, Lance Carracher, and Mark Jervies 15-21

Bill Jennings, Greg Blatchford, and Sandy Holmes 09-20

Jim Perry, Janneke Kruger, Libby Byrne, and Keith Kruse 22-21

Division 5 versus Rushworth – 67 to 33 and 16 points.

Tim Scarlett, Jan Sheargold, Dot Lomer, and George Andrews 27-10

Ross Withers, James Dunn, Beth Alston, and Tracy McConnell 23-10

Marg Goode, Graeme Goode, Ray Day, and Ken Drysdale 15-13

Nifty-50 winners this week were Ian South for the 4th time whilst Tony Thomson scored win number 2.

All the best and bowl well.