Pets and larger animals such as horses need to be included in farm and household fire planning, to ensure both people and animals are as safe as possible during an emergency.

Agriculture Victoria Veterinary Officer Lee Manning said having a clear fire plan will help horse owners to establish their priorities and give them time to practice their plan, especially if it includes floating horses to a safer location before high-risk days.

“Owners should prepare a ‘safer’ area for horses – this area should be as large as possible with minimal pasture and vegetation length and secure boundary fencing, ideally with a dam or secure water source not reliant on electric pumps,” Dr Manning said.

“Internal gates can be opened for more space, but horses need to be taught they can move through freely so they can escape even when highly stressed.

“On high fire danger days, move horses to your ‘safer’ area and take all gear off them, so they are free to move if you aren’t home during an emergency.

“Rugs get tangled, halters get hot and burn, and fly veils may melt so being naked gives your horse the best chance of survival.”

If you plan to leave with your horses, be aware they take extra time and leave early in the day.

“Arrange now where you could go to – do not assume the Pony Club or showgrounds will be open or in a safe area.”

Dr Manning also urged horse owners to have an evacuation plan known to all household members and practiced with the horses.

“Horses’ flight instincts will be to run away from the danger of fire, and if cornered their fight instinct will have them gallop through flames if necessary.

“Unfortunately, this fight instinct will also have them gallop through you if you try to be with them, so please leave them free to run and survive alone.”

Further information can be found at https://go.vic.gov.au/46KMngC