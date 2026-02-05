A local and successful community venture to help young people with affordable formal wear hire has ceased to run within the shire due to the struggle in finding a new premises.

The formal dress library ‘Dreams Can Come True Formal Hire’ was created by volunteer Josie Cornish close to four years ago when she lived in Beechworth.

It took off in great speed, starting with around 50 donated dresses in May 2022 to more than 600 by the end of last year.

The not-for-profit project's main aim meant young people would not miss out on attending special events such as debutante balls and high school formals.

The venture with wedding dresses included too, faced difficulties to find a permanent home in Beechworth moving to Chiltern two years ago.

Volunteer Shayne Prater said the service had to vacate their existing Chiltern premises and showcase options could not be found.

“We approached council to try and get the old library that's been empty for two and a half years but we couldn't,” she said.

“We thought it would have been an ideal situation where the dresses could be showcased as well.

“We were worried about being homeless with all these dresses and a couple of ladies from Albury approached us as they organise at least 10 debutante balls a year.

“They took 320 wedding and debutante dresses, and we now only have around 300 formal dresses [different garment types] with the plan to sell them.

“We only have a limited time to house those dresses and because it's a community project, funds from sales will be donated to two local charities.

“We’re very disappointed because it was just a lovely time and we had a thrill watching the mums and their daughters bonding over a dress.”

Ms Prater said an average of around 60 dresses were fitted every year.

The volunteer said the formal hire venture attracted many visitors from around the region, from as far as Shepparton and Holbrook.

“It’s nice for small communities to have something like this,” she said.

Ms Prater said many people who came to the town for the hire and fittings shopped or went to cafes locally.

Indigo Shire Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said council is currently undertaking a review to consider the management, activation and long-term sustainability of council owned and managed facilities.

“Once completed, we will be in a better position to consider how spaces such as the Old Chiltern Library may be utilised by both council and the community,” he said.

“Council has been speaking with the operators of Dreams Can Come True regarding this matter and are committed to keeping them updated on the progress and outcomes of the review.”

Ms Prater said the Chiltern Library possibility is too late as the formal hire dresses are no longer available in Chiltern.