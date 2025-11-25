With Christmas just over the horizon, the realities of some families doing it tough is being met at the door of St Paul’s Anglican Church in Euroa through its Foodshare program operated by a dozen dedicated volunteers.

New volunteer Margaret Watters said there was not awareness ‘generally’ that the emergency food service existed; and although Foodshare is making the callout as usual for food to be donated, word also needed to get out about the other end of the generous chain of giving.

“It’s coming up to a time when there’s a lot of calling on people’s time and money and food resources,” Margaret said.

“And the Foodshare out of St Paul’s might not be widely known.”

Foodshare coordinator Roger Bell said he was also very keen for people to be aware of the at-times critical domestic resource that is available.

“If there are families who are stuck, we would really like to get to them and let them know that we can help,” Mr Bell said.

“We are regularly working with about 15 to 20 families but there are bound to be more people in town.

“We don’t feel it’s really being utilised as much as possible.”

Mr Bell has been with the Foodshare since its beginning in 2019.

The emergency community resource runs on a fortnightly routine, where people can phone on a Monday to arrange an appropriate box size for themselves and any family in need and then collect two days later, on Wednesday.

There are now two remaining collection days before Christmas for people to receive help.

Although the organization seeks mainly non-perishable foods, fresh fruit and vegetables are delivered from Shepparton.

Local companies that contribute regularly include Euroa IGA, Kinross Farms, and Bourke’s Bakery.



For food donors:

Non-perishable food can be left in the porch at St Paul’s at 1a Clifton St, Euroa.

Please make contact for arranging non-perishables on 0491 721 024.

Those needing support:

Phone 0491 721 024 on Monday 8 December to register family size.

An appropriately sized box will then be prepared and available for collection on Wednesday 10 December.