Euroa’s RSL Club suffered a break-in and burglary the night of Tuesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Kirkland Avenue.

Police were called to the club’s premises after members discovered on Friday that a ceremonial sword, about a dozen medals, and a ‘death penny’ had been stolen.

Victoria Police said in a statement on Monday 17 November that the Mitchell Volume Crime Reduction Team was investigating the burglary in which police believe the offenders entered the licensed premises between 2.30pm on Tuesday 11 and 1.30pm on Wednesday 12 November.

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

Euroa RSL president Phil Munt said it was some time before members had noticed the items missing and that the sword in particular was a great loss because it had been on loan from its owner.

“Some years ago, we were given Lieutenant Colonel Leslie Maygar’s sword to display, plus his stirrups,” Mr Munt said.

“It was in a box specially made with a glass top which was donated.

“It’s horrible to think it has been stolen because it was on loan.

“That’s the worst part – it’s irreplaceable.”

Other display swords – including one given by Victoria Police – were not touched.

A large frame on the wall containing mounted medals and an inscribed metal plaque known as a death penny was dismantled and all its items taken which included a miniature Victoria Cross replica.

Mr Munt said the majority of the medals were donated service and campaign ones, but the real concern was with the sword.

“Only a collector can really put a value on something like the sword,” Mr Munt said.

“We had a value on it of about thirty to thirty-five thousand (dollars).”

The club’s RSL flag was also stolen.

Mr Munt said he did not believe the burglary was premeditated.

“Someone local was just hanging about and took the opportunity and went in there.”

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV/dashcam footage or any other information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Earlier on Tuesday, the day was commemorated around the shire with over 60 people attending the Euroa memorial.

Flynn Mosley from Benalla’s Australian Christian College – recipient of this year’s Kokoda Scholarship – recited a poem at the ceremony and laid a wreath on behalf of his college.

Local Jimmy Davidson sang the national anthem for the day and Greg Dudley led the prayers.

Euroa Secondary College student Shayna Buckle read the poem We Shall Keep the Faith and class-mate Jeremiah Johnston read In Flanders Fields.

Guest speaker on the day was Jarrod Healy who served in the Australian Regular Army in East Timor and Afghanistan.