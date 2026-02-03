By ACTING INSPECTOR DARRON HUFFER

Victoria Police is proud to introduce Senior Constable Andrew Grimes as the newly appointed office-in-charge of the Violet Town Police Station.

From his previous position as officer-in-charge of the one-member station at Rupanyup, Andrew brings a wealth of experience to the Mitchell Police Service Area, with a primary mission to foster deep, trust-based relationships across the Strathbogie Shire area.

Violet Town represents a unique precinct where the heritage of farming and industry meets the Hume Freeway transport corridor between Melbourne and Sydney.

Recognising the vital role that local policing plays in such a close-knit township of nearly 1000 residents, Senior Constable Grime’s appointment marks a renewed commitment to engaged community policing for Violet Town.

“A one-person station is about being an active, reliable part of the community fabric,” Senior Constable Grimes said.

“My focus is on being accessible and visible to all residents and community members.

"Whether it is through attending local meetings, visiting our farming and industry sites, or simply having a conversation in the street, I want the people of Violet Town to know that their safety concerns are being heard and addressed through a genuine, person-to-person partnership.”

Beyond the township, Senior Constable Grimes will be responsible for managing a vast response zone that stretches from the Dookie border to the Strathbogie Ranges.

While the role requires a high-level of self-management and autonomy, the core objective remains creating a safer community through proactive, face-to-face interactions.

This includes a dedicated focus on local priorities, such as reducing family violence and preventing trauma on our roads.

By prioritising local safety discussions and open dialogue with the community, Senior Constable Grimes aims to ensure that the police service remains responsive to the unique needs of rural life.

Residents are invited to welcome Andrew to the area and are encouraged to engage with their new local officer to discuss how Victoria Police can continue to support a safe, respectful, and inclusive Violet Town.