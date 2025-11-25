New boating rules for Lake Nagambie and stretches of the Goulburn River at Nagambie are now being enforced three weeks after their introduction on 1 November 2025.

The rules cater for a variety of recreational boating activities and improve boating safety ahead of the summer boating season.

The changes were introduced by boating safety regulator Safe Transport Victoria following consultation with waterway users, Strathbogie Shire Council, and local enforcement agencies.

Signage outlining the new waterway rule changes will be installed on the banks of Lake Nagambie and the nearby Goulburn River, and aids to navigation have been placed in the water to make it easy for boaters to know what rules they need to follow.

The changes to the speed limits have been welcomed by some but not others.

Local kayaker Holly told The Euroa Gazette on Saturday 22 November that she had experienced unwelcomed conduct from jetskiers.

"They have sometimes circled me, almost as harassment, seeming to enjoy it," Holly said.

"They know what it does.

"And on top of that, they are not really going into town as tourists to spend money."

Wake surfers and wake boarders will be affected by the banning of wake-enhancing devices such as hulls that can take on water ballast to increase wake size.

One such boat belonging to Clonbinane's Jane and Barry is now on the market, and although the couple were taking the vessel out for 'just one more spin' after its final servicing, they said they prefer to just go cruising around the waters at a safer pace.

"We don't use the ballast anyway - we don't need a wake," Barry said.

"And it's good they can not do it anymore because it annoys people and it erodes the bank."

The couple then launched their 6.5m 5.8hp Mercury Cruiser Malibu at Loddings Lane boat ramp near Discovery Parks - Nagambie Lakes.

There are, however, local concerns that the reduced speeds could take tourists out of the area.

Jane said a friend of the couple's had decided to no longer go boating on Lake Nagambie but instead visit Lake Eppalock which is over 60km away.

"Which is unusual because Eppalock is not always full."

For more information on new rule changes and what rules remain the same, visit the Safe Transport Victoria website at safetransport.vic.gov.au/new-rules-for-safer-boating-on-lake-nagambie-waters