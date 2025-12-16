Euroa Secondary College’s two academic leaders have wasted no time setting about their futures’ plans, nor held back on praise for the mentors who guided them over the last six years.

Music, wit, and a strong, confident presence define Tyler Kipping, the 2025 Dux of ESC, who achieved an outstanding ATAR of 92.3.

As he prepares for his next adventure, Tyler recently returned to the college to speak about his future with his Year 12 mentor Adrian Bright, whose role has been to help all senior students plan their journeys post-school.

As a participant in the Kwong Lee Dow Young Scholars Program, Tyler had the opportunity to attend a range of University of Melbourne events designed to support high-achieving secondary students in preparation for tertiary study, where he experienced the university’s Southbank campus for Arts, Music, and Dance.

This helped cement his future pathway.

“I always liked the feel of Melbourne University – it’s where I want to be next,” he said.

The college’s runner up Year 12 Dux Jess Perry has been honoured equally by the school for her ATAR of 88.6, a result which reflects her dedication, strong work ethic, and determination.

Jess said the relationships she formed with her fellow Year 12 students was the year’s highlight for her.

“My friends gave me a constant sense of connection and support, which played a key role in my success,” Jess said.

Jess plans to study for a Bachelor of Psychology but has the maturity to play a ‘long game’ in her quest, opting not only for a gap year first to work and save money for study, but also has plans to continue into postgraduate study, potentially pursuing a medical pathway into neurology.

Walking through the school corridors, Tyler is frequently stopped by staff eager to congratulate him and each time he responds with a broad, warm smile and a sincere ‘thank you’.

Reflecting on his final year, Tyler said the short time at school just before examinations was pivotal.

“My classes were calm, and the entire year was good,” Tyler said.

“But I think those last few days just before we went on swat vac’ stand out the most.

“It really felt like we were ready for what was to come.”

Jess expressed her deep gratitude for the guidance and encouragement provided by her teachers.

She credited their ongoing support and advice as instrumental in helping her achieve such strong results.

Tyler also praised the staff at ESC.

“The teachers are amazing, and this is a wonderful school to be part of,” he said.

“Over the years, I’ve been involved in many of the extra activities offered through the school and have always been encouraged to pursue whatever I was interested in, whether that was a VET course, music, or sport.”

He said moving to Melbourne would be a ‘massive change’ compared to Euroa and will bring with it such right-of-passage duties as managing money and paying his own bills.

“I’ve spent 13 years living where everything is within 15 minutes of home,” he said.

“I’m stepping into a new stage of my life.”

However, he looks forward to the proximity of music, theatres, music stores, and the diversity of big-city life.

College principal Anna Eddy said the school was proud of all its Year 12 students.

“We are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved,” Ms Eddy said.

“Along with Tyler and Jess, this cohort has demonstrated commitment, resilience, and a willingness to pursue diverse pathways.

“We look forward to seeing what the future holds for each and every one of them.”

Tyler’s message for future students was simple, yet powerful.

“Trust yourself in whatever you want to do,” he said.

“Most importantly, follow your passion before the things you’re good at.

“It is easier to follow your passion than your skills.”