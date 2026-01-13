The VisitEuroa Facebok page has a list of support agencies and place where fire affected people can gain access to information on where to seek help.

For a full list of support agencies go to visiteuroa.org.au where you will find all contact details.

The list on where and when to gain supplies and agistment includes: Livestock support, Hay, feed and livestock essentials, Livestock locating, dispatching and destruction, household items donations, accommodation support, other support, mental health assistance, wildlife support and donations coordination particularly hay or accommodation – clothing, bedding cannot be accepted at this time.

Fire Relief Centres- Courtesy of Jodes Louise P. via Facebook.

• Seymour Sports and Aquatics Centre (Chittick Park), Pollard Street, Seymour.

• Tallangatta Memorial Hall, 30 Towong Street, Tallangatta.

• Upper Murray Event Centre at the Corryong Football Oval, Strzelecki Way, Corryong.

• Mansfield Sporting Complex 35 Highett Street, Mansfield.

• Benalla Town Hall, 82-86 Nunn Street, Benalla.

• Large animals like horses can be taken to these animal relief centres at:

• Seymour showgrounds - 55 Tallarook St, Seymour

• Mansfield showgrounds - Mt Battery Road, Mansfield

• Euroa Saleyard - 58 Sutherland St, Euroa

• Yea Stock Yards - 1 Flat Lead Road, Yea For more information, visit the link in bio.

If you need help, please call the VicEmergency hotline on 1800 226 226.

Please contact Laura Baker 0409400974 or baker.laurajane@gmail.com or Stephanie Swift 0400547820, to provide any further information to the list.