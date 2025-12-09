By LYNNDA HEARD and ANDY WILSON

They asked for colour in their lives and they got it.

Euroa Secondary College painted the young of the shire in glorious colours on Friday, 28 November and all in aid of mental health and Head Space.

Staff at ESC took great delight in covering their students and the younger students from St Johns Primary School and Years three and four students from Euroa Primary in generous amounts of (washable) coloured powder.

Colour Runs combine fitness, fun, and community bonding and are a great way to raise funds and celebrate life.

By the end of the run it was difficult to tell the students apart as they all wore multicoloured garb, sunglasses, and huge smiles on their faces.

It was pleasing to see that some of the students took revenge upon the staff and made sure that they also were covered in the colours of the rainbow.

The messy day was organised by teacher Stephanie Fry’s ESC School for Student Leadership group of Beryl Farrell, Carter King, Patrick Holden, and Immy Baker.

It was a fantastic event and one that is hoped will become part of the yearly calendar of events at Euroa Secondary College.

One week later and the rest of Euroa Primary School had their chance with their oval setting the scene for their own colour run in a large lap around the ground.

The school's student wellbeing and engagement leader Deb Dingwall said it was a good way to end the year on a high.

"It supports our end of year program - everyone is involved," Ms Dingwall said.

"It's a bit of fun - play, humour, and fun, which is part the education model that we follow to celebrate the end of year excitement."

The public school academic year ends on 19 December.