A large part of people's enjoyment of Christmas is the coming together of folk to sing traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas carols with a picnic blanket and plenty of relaxation and love.

Christmas has a myriad of meanings for every member of the community and yet this modern day version on 'congregation' appears to be the most popular.

This year, the hills of Avenel will come alive with festive cheer as Fowles Wine hosts its inaugural Carols by Candlelight under the stars.

Gather your family, friends, and Christmas spirit for an unforgettable night of song, wine, and community at the Fowles Garden Bar.

Set against the backdrop of our granite mountains, guests will experience a world-class line-up of performers, magical music, and the warmth of a true country Christmas celebration.

A star-studded array of some of Australia’s stars of the stage will be performing for the exclusive evening, featuring those whose international credits span over 50 productions—from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon to Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, and Cinderella.

The line-up includes acclaimed opera and musical theatre talents Georgia Wilkinson, Daniel Belle, Jack Fowles, Grace Goodwin, Genevieve Kingsford, Alessandra Merlo, Robert McDougall, and James Watkinson.

Host Jack Fowles said the event will be a 'full family affair'.

"It's been a pleasure to devise what we hope might be a new Christmas tradition for Avenel," Jack said.

"You will see nine outstanding singers who've enjoyed international careers on the stage.

"It is sure to be a very memorable night."

The winery's manger Matt Fowles said the event was in keeping with the company's adage that wine brings people together.

“This event will really capture that spirit," Matt said.

"Carols by Candlelight at Fowles Wine is our way of celebrating community, music, and the magic of Christmas under the stars.

"We hope it becomes a beautiful new tradition for Avenel and beyond.”

He said visitors can expect spine-tingling renditions of their favourite carols and show tunes, as the 'incredible voices' fill the summer evening with joy, harmony, and festive magic.

"Sip, sing, and celebrate."

The Fowles Garden Bar will be open throughout the night, serving Fowles wines, festive drinks, and delicious grazing platters, and meals.

Please note: the event is a bar service only event – no BYO food or drinks permitted.

Date: Saturday 13 December 2025

Location: The Garden Bar, Fowles Wine (outdoor event)

Time: Arrival from 6.30pm | Concert 7.30pm–9:30pm | Venue open until 11pm

• Adults: $25 General Admission (BYO chairs and picnic rug)

• Children under 16: $10 (BYO chairs and picnic rug)

• Picnic Tables: Secure your spot with a $200 minimum spend

Tickets are strictly limited - book early to avoid missing out.

https://www.fowleswine.com/product/carols-by-candlelight/

Carols around the Shire:

Nagambie

Carols by the Lake

Sunday 7 December 6pm

Jacobson's Outlook

High Street

Free sausage sizzle from 5:30pm

Special guest Silvie Paladino

Violet Town

Friday 19 December 6pm

Peranbin College

Tulip Street

Hosted by Violet Town Lions Club

and Euroa Citizens Band

Euroa

Monday 22 December

Sevens Creek Park

Hosted by Euroa Citizens Band