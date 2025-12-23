Outdoor Cinema and Pool Party January Schedule

· Saturday 17 January – Ruffy: Tablelands Community Centre

Time: 7.30pm - Movie starts at sunset (approx. 8.20pm)

Movie: Kangaroo | PG | 107 mins

· Thursday 22 January – Strathbogie: Strathbogie Recreation Reserve

Time: 6pm (combined with Rec Reserve Pizza Night)

Movie: Despicable Me 4 | PG | 94 mins

· Saturday 31 January – Violet Town: Violet Town Recreation Reserve

Time: 7.30pm - Movie starts at sunset (approx. 8.20pm)

Movie: The Lego Movie | PG | 80 minutes

Pool Party from 5–7pm (in conjunction with Harris Cup), followed by movie under the stars.

· Saturday 28 February – Nagambie: Buckley Park (via Blayney Lane)

Time: 7.30pm | Movie starts at sunset (approx. 8.15pm)

Movie: Blueback | PG | 103 mins

Kids $5 School Holiday Movies at Euroa Community Cinema

· Zootopia 2

Wednesday 14 January, 11am (sensory screening) and 3pm

Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.

PG | Adventure, Animation, Comedy | 108 minutes

· The Pout-Pout Fish

Wednesday 21 January, 11am (sensory screening) and 3pm

An hilarious and heartwarming story of the unlikely duo of Mr Fish - a prickly recluse and Pip - a hyperactive sea dragon, who embark on a daunting quest.

G | Family, Animation, Comedy | 92 minute

Holiday Activities at The Libraries

AVENEL

· Christmas Eve Movie:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)

Wednesday 24 December 10:30am

· Craft on Tap

7-13 January during opening hours

· Dino Craft Party

Wednesday 7 January 10:30am

· Drop in & Play Nintendo Switch Gaming

Wednesday 7 January 1:30-4:30pm

· Craft on Tap

14-20 January during opening hours

· Drop in & Play Lego

Wednesday 14 January

· Textural Wool Art

Wednesday 14 January 2pm

· Rhyme & Story Time - Wednesday 14 January 10:30am

· Giant Jamenga - available all holidays!

EUROA

· Dino Craft Party

Tuesday 6 January 10:30am

· Pipe Cleaner Superheroes

Wednesday 7 January 10:30am

· NGV Kids on Tour Make a Party Hat

Tuesday 13 January 10:30am

· Nintendo Switch Mario Party

Tuesday 13 January 2pm

· Rhyme & Story Time - every Friday 10am

· Giant Snakes and Ladders, Twister - available all holidays!

NAGAMBIE

· Drop in Craft Activities - all holidays

· Wild Animal Masks

Thursday 22 January 10:30am

· Rhyme & Story Time - Thursday 8 January 10:30am

· Giant Dominoes & Four-in-a-Row - available all holidays!

VIOLET TOWN

· Paper Cactus Craft

Thursday 20 January 10:30am

· Rhyme & Story Time - Thursday 22 January 10:30am

· Giant Four-in-a-Row - available all holidays!

Also join in the Big Summer Read at any of our libraries and find out more about NGV Kids on Tour activities at gvlibraries.com.au

Pool Opening Times

· For Avenel, Euroa , Nagambie, and Violet Town Pools

15 December to 1 February: 12pm to 7pm, seven days a week