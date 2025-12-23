PHOTO
Outdoor Cinema and Pool Party January Schedule
· Saturday 17 January – Ruffy: Tablelands Community Centre
Time: 7.30pm - Movie starts at sunset (approx. 8.20pm)
Movie: Kangaroo | PG | 107 mins
· Thursday 22 January – Strathbogie: Strathbogie Recreation Reserve
Time: 6pm (combined with Rec Reserve Pizza Night)
Movie: Despicable Me 4 | PG | 94 mins
· Saturday 31 January – Violet Town: Violet Town Recreation Reserve
Time: 7.30pm - Movie starts at sunset (approx. 8.20pm)
Movie: The Lego Movie | PG | 80 minutes
Pool Party from 5–7pm (in conjunction with Harris Cup), followed by movie under the stars.
· Saturday 28 February – Nagambie: Buckley Park (via Blayney Lane)
Time: 7.30pm | Movie starts at sunset (approx. 8.15pm)
Movie: Blueback | PG | 103 mins
Kids $5 School Holiday Movies at Euroa Community Cinema
· Zootopia 2
Wednesday 14 January, 11am (sensory screening) and 3pm
Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.
PG | Adventure, Animation, Comedy | 108 minutes
· The Pout-Pout Fish
Wednesday 21 January, 11am (sensory screening) and 3pm
An hilarious and heartwarming story of the unlikely duo of Mr Fish - a prickly recluse and Pip - a hyperactive sea dragon, who embark on a daunting quest.
G | Family, Animation, Comedy | 92 minute
Holiday Activities at The Libraries
AVENEL
· Christmas Eve Movie:
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)
Wednesday 24 December 10:30am
· Craft on Tap
7-13 January during opening hours
· Dino Craft Party
Wednesday 7 January 10:30am
· Drop in & Play Nintendo Switch Gaming
Wednesday 7 January 1:30-4:30pm
· Craft on Tap
14-20 January during opening hours
· Drop in & Play Lego
Wednesday 14 January
· Textural Wool Art
Wednesday 14 January 2pm
· Rhyme & Story Time - Wednesday 14 January 10:30am
· Giant Jamenga - available all holidays!
EUROA
· Dino Craft Party
Tuesday 6 January 10:30am
· Pipe Cleaner Superheroes
Wednesday 7 January 10:30am
· NGV Kids on Tour Make a Party Hat
Tuesday 13 January 10:30am
· Nintendo Switch Mario Party
Tuesday 13 January 2pm
· Rhyme & Story Time - every Friday 10am
· Giant Snakes and Ladders, Twister - available all holidays!
NAGAMBIE
· Drop in Craft Activities - all holidays
· Wild Animal Masks
Thursday 22 January 10:30am
· Rhyme & Story Time - Thursday 8 January 10:30am
· Giant Dominoes & Four-in-a-Row - available all holidays!
VIOLET TOWN
· Paper Cactus Craft
Thursday 20 January 10:30am
· Rhyme & Story Time - Thursday 22 January 10:30am
· Giant Four-in-a-Row - available all holidays!
Also join in the Big Summer Read at any of our libraries and find out more about NGV Kids on Tour activities at gvlibraries.com.au
Pool Opening Times
· For Avenel, Euroa , Nagambie, and Violet Town Pools
15 December to 1 February: 12pm to 7pm, seven days a week