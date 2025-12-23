The felling of eight historical trees on Boundary Road South last week has been met with outrage by locals who say housing developers have ignored the conditions on which the development of the site was permitted by council in 2022.

According to neighbours, the gum trees were bulldozed on the morning of Wednesday 17 March.

While a torrent of anger raged on social media platforms, some residents contacted this masthead to air their frustration.

Local environmentalist Simon Cox said the trees’ destruction was ‘absolutely disgusting’.

“It was complete wanton vandalism,” Mr Cox said.

“In the 2022 planning and all the negotiations that went on, one of the things about the development was that eight of the large trees were to be incorporated into the development.

“And they have obviously ignored that, gone in, and cut them down.”

Strathbogie Shire CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi said that council understood the community’s concerns.

“We take these matters seriously,” Ms Quattrocchi said.

“And will review further to ensure the permit process has been followed.”

Nutrien selling team member Russell Mawson provided a statement on behalf of the developer.

“A Melbourne property developer has bought the controlling interest of the project,” Mr Mawson said.

“After having had independent assessment, it was determined that the mature aged trees posed a significant safety risk in the housing development, and with carbon offsets in excess of $20K being paid, all permit requirements were met, and it is the intention of the new development to have up to 100 replacement trees put in place.”

At council’s ordinary meeting on 15 March 2022, planning permit application number P2020-163 was granted on the condition that eight large gum trees would be retained.

This condition came after extensive negotiation with local objectors and resulted in altered plans which accommodated the trees in park-like common areas and traffic islands.

Euroa Environment Group president Shirley Saywell said the group had worked hard with council and the property's owners in 2022 to reach a mutually agreed position on the trees.

"The key question is why have the planning permit conditions been altered?" Ms Saywell said.

"Or has a permit to remove the vegetation been issued since 2022?"

Mr Cox said the trees’ removal was ‘just lazy’.

“I have seen this done overseas, where developers are happy to pay the fines,” he said.

“To my way of thinking they have obviously broken all the rules of this development, so why should they be allowed to carry on with it?”