The weekend of 22-23 November saw the dirt fly at Nagambie Speedway as 60 drivers and their cars met for Round One of the VSC Unlimited Lucky 7 Series.

The day also featured Crash n Bash for both Opens and Ladies as well as races in VSC Sports Sedans, Limited Standards, Modifieds, and Opens.

Lennie Bonnici won the VSC Unlimited ahead of Corey McDonald, with McDonald's fastest laps for both the heats and final (20.560 and 20.960sec) not enough to secure the win.

In the VSC Sports Sedans, Sarah Meakins’ fastest lap of 22.588sec couldn’t be bettered in the final, but she kept a good enough pace to win the event.

Results

VSC Unlimited

1st – NG33 Lennie Bonnici

2nd – MT37 Corey McDonald

3rd – NG73 Joshua Barber

VSC Sports Sedans

1st – DDA67 Sarah Meakins

2nd – DDA69 Kevin Chew

3rd – AX62 Bailey Turner

Crash n Bash Ladies

1st – 270 Sam Robinson

2nd – 109 Deanna King-Page

3rd – 541 Jess McConchie

Fastest Lap Heats – 44 Danni Marshall 39.371

Fastest Lap Final – 270 Sam Robinson 42.378

Nagambie Opens

1st – 62 Bailey Turner

2nd – 84 Devin Van De Ven

3rd – 11 Nathan O'Brien

Fastest Lap Heats – 62 Bailey Turner 22.184

Fastest Lap Final – 62 Bailey Turner 22.538

Nagambie Modified

1st – 67 Aaron Meakins

2nd – 49 Jasmine Kettels

3rd – 37 Warren Alexander

Fastest Lap Heats – 67 Aaron Meakins 22.445

Fastest Lap Final – 67 Aaron Meakins 23.377

Nagambie Limited Standards

1st – 75 Ian Derks

2nd – 82 Aaron Meakins

3rd – 59 Grant Reynolds

Crash n Bash Opens

1st – 44 Nathan Taylor

2nd – 41 Zac Leeson

3rd – 46 Adrian Russell

Fastest Lap Heats – 145 Jaydan Taylor 30.750

Fastest Lap Final – 44 Nathan Taylor 29.832

UPCOMING RACE MEETINGS:

Sunday 7th December 2025

Junior Quarter Midgets Victoria – Country Cup – Round 3

Sat 14th & Sun 15th February 2026

Gold Rush Round 1