The weekend of 22-23 November saw the dirt fly at Nagambie Speedway as 60 drivers and their cars met for Round One of the VSC Unlimited Lucky 7 Series.
The day also featured Crash n Bash for both Opens and Ladies as well as races in VSC Sports Sedans, Limited Standards, Modifieds, and Opens.
Lennie Bonnici won the VSC Unlimited ahead of Corey McDonald, with McDonald's fastest laps for both the heats and final (20.560 and 20.960sec) not enough to secure the win.
In the VSC Sports Sedans, Sarah Meakins’ fastest lap of 22.588sec couldn’t be bettered in the final, but she kept a good enough pace to win the event.
Results
VSC Unlimited
1st – NG33 Lennie Bonnici
2nd – MT37 Corey McDonald
3rd – NG73 Joshua Barber
VSC Sports Sedans
1st – DDA67 Sarah Meakins
2nd – DDA69 Kevin Chew
3rd – AX62 Bailey Turner
Crash n Bash Ladies
1st – 270 Sam Robinson
2nd – 109 Deanna King-Page
3rd – 541 Jess McConchie
Fastest Lap Heats – 44 Danni Marshall 39.371
Fastest Lap Final – 270 Sam Robinson 42.378
Nagambie Opens
1st – 62 Bailey Turner
2nd – 84 Devin Van De Ven
3rd – 11 Nathan O'Brien
Fastest Lap Heats – 62 Bailey Turner 22.184
Fastest Lap Final – 62 Bailey Turner 22.538
Nagambie Modified
1st – 67 Aaron Meakins
2nd – 49 Jasmine Kettels
3rd – 37 Warren Alexander
Fastest Lap Heats – 67 Aaron Meakins 22.445
Fastest Lap Final – 67 Aaron Meakins 23.377
Nagambie Limited Standards
1st – 75 Ian Derks
2nd – 82 Aaron Meakins
3rd – 59 Grant Reynolds
Crash n Bash Opens
1st – 44 Nathan Taylor
2nd – 41 Zac Leeson
3rd – 46 Adrian Russell
Fastest Lap Heats – 145 Jaydan Taylor 30.750
Fastest Lap Final – 44 Nathan Taylor 29.832
UPCOMING RACE MEETINGS:
Sunday 7th December 2025
Junior Quarter Midgets Victoria – Country Cup – Round 3
Sat 14th & Sun 15th February 2026
Gold Rush Round 1