Euroa's Chamber of Business and Commerce has updated its Visit Euroa website to become a comprehensive gateway to the town and northeast of Victoria.

The site has a list of links to events, attractions, food, wine and dining, and accommodation.

A new feature to the site is the Chamber's recent fundraising drive to help with those affected by January's bushfires.

A calendar of support events is published at visiteuroa.org.au/events-calendar and features over the next two weeks five separate sessions of the Ruffy Wellbeing room featuring a different wellbeing professional each session and a Farmers Community Connect session on Thursday 26 February.

This event is an invitation to livestock producers affected by the Longwood bushfires to connect with their local community and receive a donation of 1 km of galvanized fencing wire.

The Rapid Relief Team is coming to Ruffy and invites registered farmers to receive a free BBQ burger and barista coffee for them and their families.

Farmers can meet and connect with other farmers, community, welfare and recovery organisations.

The Chamber of Business and Commerce is also collating relevant information for the community for bushfire relief, with the aim being to enable those who are bushfire affected to gain support with relevant information as well as offering businesses and community members opportunities to access support where it is needed most.

This can be found at visiteuroa.org.au/bushfire-support-menu