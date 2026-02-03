The quiet late afternoon of a sun-scorched Ruffy began to rumble on Wednesday as six semi-trailers rolled into the town ahead of what could best be described as an invasion of relief and care.

The convoy from Rapid Relief Team (RRT) had set out from Sydney that morning with over 1000 rolls of ring-lock fencing and 400 rolls of galvanised wire along with an army of fifty volunteers with one mission in mind: to help farmers get back on their feet.

Organiser Rod Martin said the 740km trip had brought 115 tonnes of fencing wire for 238 local recipients who had registered for one kilometre of fencing each.

The RRT army settled into the paddock opposite the Ruffy Community Hall and spared no time in unloading the support truck of its own forklift, food vans, marquees, and supplies to set up the delivery station for Thursday morning.

RRT is an outreach arm of the Plymouth Brethren Church which has strike teams worldwide to help in natural disaster relief.

One international visitor was Daniel Reiner from Sutton in South London who arrived on Tuesday morning to join the convoy.

He said the devastation was beyond his experiences of supporting emergency services in the UK after floods and the infamous 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

"I have never seen anything like this, it's incredible devastation," Mr Reiner said.

"We certainly don't have anything like this back home."

Mr Reiner was quick to contrast the tragedy with the joy and hope he saw in the community coming together and that some of the Aussie spirit had already rubbed off onto him.

"To see that spirit and the coming together is something else, isn't it?" he said.

"We don't have anything like this in the UK.

"Despite all the devastation here, there are smiles; people seem happy to be here and I get the impression that some of the people have not yet had a chance to talk with their community.

"Everyone getting together is a good thing."

That getting together occurred from daybreak on Thursday as the RRT came to life, turning the side garden of the hall into a hive of a welcoming breakfast and information hub, where farmers mixed in over coffee, cereal, and a cooked breakfast to share, to laugh, and to cry along with local councilors, Mayor Scott Jeffery, State Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland, and Federal Member for Nicholls Sam Birrell.

Many farmers were recalling their frontline experiences with the fire in a community catharsis of hope and care.

Mr Martin spent the morning talking with locals and was noted for his infectious smile and handshake-hug style in which he dug his shoulder into the chests of people he greeted.

"What drives me?" he said.

"Events like this are great to see because they give people some hope.

"To get here yesterday to set up and to see some of their messages of appreciation and for them to receive that message of joy.

"RRT has always gone a little beyond in that sense and that is to call out to other service providers to help us be able to offer assistance on site.

"What some of the organisers themselves have gone through personally; I think of Coll [Furlanetto] and of her father in his 90s who fought the fire himself, who has received some fencing."

Ms Furlanetto said her father was a 'tough old fellow'.

"Stubborn even, but these fires have impacted the elders significantly - it's pretty rough to watch," she said.

"But this is an amazing day."

Mr Martin said Mr Furlanetto's response to getting a kilometre of fencing was very rewarding.

"The fencing is a temporary relief in some small way; it is small in the grand scheme of things.

"But look, it's more than that: it's a day off the farm for families to get a coffee and a burger.

"It's a healing process in my books; it's important that they mingle with their neighbours.

"That's what drives me."

With a grab of a hand and that friendly shoulder dig, Mr Martin is soon away to greet others and to keep the well-oiled machine that is RRT ticking over nicely.

By mid afternoon, the RRT juggernaut was gone.