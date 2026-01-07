The CFA have placed the North East region under a Total Fire Ban on Thursday as an extreme heatwave continues to pass through the state.

The North East, Northern Country, Mallee and North Central regions have been placed under the strict fire restrictions after the Wimmera, South West and Central regions were under Total Fire Bans on Wednesday.

As of 4pm on Wednesday, maximum temperatures in Wangaratta broke 40 degrees according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM forecasts show a maximum of 44 degrees for Thursday with peak wind gusts of 48km/h and 44 degrees for Friday, with even windier peak gusts of 56km/h predicted.

An extreme fire danger rating day is forecast for Friday, with confirmation of a Total Fire Ban to come on Thursday.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the extended period of heat, combined with dry landscapes and wind, will make conditions extremely challenging.

“We’re seeing day after day of extreme heat, with little overnight relief,” he said.

“Tomorrow’s conditions will make it very difficult for firefighters to suppress a fire should one start, particularly in grassland areas where fuels have cured significantly.

“With the added risk of gusty winds and possible dry lightning from thunderstorms, fires can start quickly and spread rapidly.

“We’re asking people to strictly follow the Total Fire Ban conditions, consider postponing harvesting and cropping activities, and make sure your bushfire plan is up to date and ready to act on.

“It’s really important people take action early to protect themselves and their families. Understand how these conditions could affect you, know when you will leave, and don’t wait until it’s too late.

“Download the VicEmergency App, stay informed, and have more than one way to receive warnings.”

A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.

A large 1533ha bushfire near Walwa has continued to burn out of control on Wednesday after igniting on Monday evening.

An emergency leave immediately warning was active for Bungil, Thologolong and Granya residents in the afternoon.

FIRE SAFETY CHECKLIST

• Avoid non essential travel on high fire risk days.

• Know your Total Fire Ban district, and refer to the Can I Can’t I information on the CFA website http://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-bans-ratings-and-restrictions/can-i-or-cant-i about what is prohibited during a Total Fire ban day.

• Monitor the Vic Emergency App and stay informed about community warnings and the actions fire fighters may ask you to do.

• Do not travel on roads that are closed. Fire agencies close fire effected roads due to smoke, fire or hazardous trees and are not safe to travel on.

• If you plan to leave, leave early. Do not wait to see fire, it is far too late by then. If you are not prepared to defend your property and be self sustainable in a high fire risk area, then leave early in the morning or the day before extreme fire danger.

• Ensure machinery (tractors etc) complies with the Fire Danger Period requirements such as carrying the prescribed fire suppression equipment. Any self propelled machinery used near dry grass or vegetation must carry a knapsack or water fire extinguisher. Not carrying the prescribed fire suppression equipment in a working order is an offence under the CFA Act.

• Avoid the use of machinery (mowers, tractors etc) in dry grass.

• Campfires and solid fuel BBQ’s are prohibited during Total Fire Bans and strict conditions apply for campfires during the fire danger period. Campfires must never be left unattended at any time.