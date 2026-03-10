Gusty winds and temperatures in the mid-30s has brought upon a return of a Total Fire Ban (TFB) in the North East for Wednesday.

According to forecasts, moderate and gusty north to north westerly winds are expected to reach gusts of up to 70km/h in some areas ahead of a south westerly change in the afternoon.

Temperatures will sit around 30 to 35 degrees statewide, with Wangaratta expected to reach 35 degrees with an 18-degree minimum.

A total fire ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.

The North Central region will also be subject to the fire restrictions.

CFA Acting Chief Officer Alen Slijepcevic said while the recent rainfall has put some moisture into the fuel of both regions, there was still concern for elevated fire behaviour with the dry conditions seen across the state on days of increased risk like Wednesday.

“The rain was welcomed, however heavy events like those recently mostly end up in run offs,” he said.

“Without slow and steady rain and lots of it, there is a real possibility grassland will continue to dry out through autumn conditions like tomorrow and increase the fire risk.

“We’re asking people to continue to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Ban declaration and to make sure fire plans are up to date.

“Stay informed through the VicEmergency App and local radio stations for warnings and advice near you and know what you will do in the event of a fire.”

Victorians can find out if it is a Total Fire Ban on the CFA website www.cfa.vic.gov.au, where it is usually published by 5pm the day before a Total Fire Ban.

For more information on what you can and can't do visit the Can I or Can't I page on the CFA website.

Victorians should also make sure they have access to more than one source of information.