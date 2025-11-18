If you are looking to learn more about Avenel’s local history, then come and check out a unique exhibition which tells the story of Indian hawkers who plied their trade, selling goods up and down the old Hume Highway.

Many Indian hawkers travelled along the now Hume freeway and walked along the railway line through Avenel in the 1800s and early 1900s, contributing much to the local area.

Two historians, Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan, have researched and documented the pioneers' journeys, culminating in an exhibition of photographs, paintings, historical artefacts, and sculptures depicting the Indian community’s work and life.

The exhibition is presented by the Australian Indian Historical Society Inc. in conjunction with Jubilee Park Committee of Management and local community member Valda Klaric who has generously sponsored the extensive display.

The exhibition is in the Community Hub on Queen Street in Avenel.

Nationals' MP Annabelle Cleeland officially opened the special exhibition on Saturday 12 October, at which guest speaker and co-founder of Sikh volunteers Australia Jaswinder Singh added his insights into the exhibition and gave people the opportunity to sample some delicious Indian food.

Crystal Jordan said sections of the exhibition had toured eastern Australia and India and was warmly received wherever it was shown.

“This is the first time the exhibition has been shown in its entirety," Ms Jordan said.

"It is especially suitable for all Australians as this is the world that their parents and grandparents grew up in."

Jubilee Park committee chairperson Anne Douglas said the exhibition showcased something 'unique'.

"(This) diverse community was part of Avenel's history," Ms Douglas said.

“Learning more about our history and the people who contributed to it is a great celebration of our past.”