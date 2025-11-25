The predecessor journalist at The Euro Gazette has been applauded by a local member for his editorial work in 2024.

Darren Chaitman was awarded a special mention at the Rural Press Club awards in October at Yarrawonga for his editorial piece last year which compared the old and the new: the outgoing goods shed and the incoming KFC restaurant in an opinion piece.

He was also a finalist for Best News Story with his piece on local Suzanne Armstrong.

Chaitman now works at The Advertiser in South Australia and enjoyed the company of this correspondent (and vice versa) over a lunch at Adelaide's Victoria Square.

He subscribes to this masthead and keeps both up-to-date and an eye on his successor.

Journalism vital for healthy democracy

I was delighted to see journalists from across Northern Victoria celebrated in this year’s Rural Press Club of Victoria Rural and Regional Journalism and Photography Awards.

Quality journalism is vital to a healthy democracy, especially in regional communities.

Accurate, independent reporting helps people make informed decisions, holds governments to account, and ensures local voices are heard in statewide debates.

In regional areas, trusted local media helps connect communities to the political issues that shape our daily lives

It is terrific to see quality journalism recognised and celebrated, and I’d like to congratulate the winners from Northern Victoria.

These included photographer Darren Howe from the Bendigo Advertiser and Chris Earl at the Loddon Herald who was awarded Journalist of the Year.

Among the others recognised in the awards was Darren Chaitman of The Euroa Gazette.

The club received more than 250 entries from journalists and photographers working for newspapers, television, radio, and online in Victoria for the 2025 awards.

Congratulations to all those recognised in the awards.

Gaelle Broad, Member for Northern Victoria

Irreplaceable and priceless artefacts gone

On Monday 11 November under clearing skies, the members of the Euroa RSL once again led the Remembrance Day service for the community, led by Vietnam veteran and RSL President Mr Phil Munt.

Around 100 locals joined with us to remember the sacrifice of those who served and never returned.

The Last Post and the one minutes silence were poignant elements of the service to honour those men and women. The service was followed by a morning tea provided by the RSL, which was enjoyed by everyone that came together to remember.

This reverence was contrasted by an unknown character or characters who sometime during the week, illegally entered the RSL and stole property that was not theirs.

The Euroa RSL has lost irreplaceable and priceless WW1 artifacts, with these characters also having broken into a key safe and a display cabinet. Our VC’s deserve respect and deserve better than this.

None of these items with have any value to the thieves, however they are immensely important to the Euroa RSL, our local community and our local history. They will be immediately identifiable. Why then did they steal them? Do you know who these characters are?

Members of the Euroa RSL are deeply upset that this has happened, especially having just observed Remembrance Day. If the items are returned, we would be eternally grateful.

The illegal entry and theft have been reported to the Police and investigations are ongoing, however I ask on behalf of the RSL that if you come across any items being sold, we ask that you call the Seymour police.

Frank York, Sheans Creek

A dastardly act

The theft from the RSL club

is an act that we rightly can dub

the act of a dastard

(an absolute bastard);

but will they be caught? There's the rub.

Craig Penny, Terip Terip

There are never too many reminders on this one

As we move into the Fire Danger Period across our electorate, it’s more important than ever to make sure your property is fire ready.

After a few milder, wetter years, there’s more fuel around than we’re used to, and that means a greater risk of fast-moving grassfires and bushfires this summer.

Preparation now will make a real difference when conditions heat up.

Take the time to clean up around your home: clear gutters, mow long grass, remove dry leaves and debris, and make sure access to your property is easy for emergency vehicles.

These are simple, practical steps that can save lives and homes.

It’s also a good time to sit down with your family and review your Bushfire Survival Plan.

Knowing when to leave and where to go is just as important as preparing your property.

Talk to your neighbours too.

Fire safety is something that brings us together as a community.

Our CFA volunteers do an incredible job keeping us safe, but they can’t do it alone.

Every one of us can do our bit to reduce risk and stay prepared.

Please take warnings seriously, stay informed through the VicEmergency app or local radio, and act early if fire threatens.

By preparing now, we can give ourselves, our loved ones, and our local communities the best chance of getting through this fire season safely.

Annabelle Cleeland, Member for Euroa