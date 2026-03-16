B GRADE

Euroa hosted Kyabram in the first week of finals, with the visitors winning the toss and choosing to bat.

On day one, Euroa’s bowlers made the ideal start, with Ryan Hill and Darby Wilson combining for two early wickets to leave Kyabram in trouble at 2/14.

The pressure remained on throughout the innings, with Will Jackson, Shammy, and Cohen Paul all taking important breakthroughs.

Kyabram managed to steady through a number of partnerships, but Euroa stayed sharp in the field and never allowed the game to get away.

At the close of play on Saturday, Kyabram had posted 9/199, leaving Euroa with a challenging chase.

Sunday did not begin the way Euroa hoped, slipping to 2/9 early in the innings.

Lachie Hill and Josh Robertson then combined for a crucial partnership to turn the momentum back Euroa’s way.

Robertson was dismissed at 3/108 after an excellent half century, while Hill continued to anchor the innings before falling at 4/118 after making 53.

With the game in the balance, Shammy and Ryan Hill took control.

Shammy produced some of the most exciting hitting of the match, including two big sixes, while Ryan Hill rotated the strike well and kept the scoreboard moving.

After Cohen Paul was dismissed at 5/136, Euroa still had work to do, but the run chase was completed in style as the side reached 5/203 from 48 overs to secure a memorable finals win.

Euroa now moves on to a semi-final clash with Central Park-St Brendan’s at the Friendlies, with first ball at 12.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

SCORECARD: Kyabram 9/199 (W Jackson 2/22, C Paul 2/28) defeated by Euroa 5/203 (L Hill 53, J Robertson 50)

D GRADE

Euroa’s D Grade side travelled to Kialla Park Reserve for its opening finals clash against Old Students on Saturday.

Captain Connor McCombe won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Old Students got away to a strong start, putting on 73 for the opening wicket.

The breakthrough came when Jordy Masters claimed the first wicket, with Cooper Goodall taking the catch.

Two overs later, Masters struck again, this time bowling his batter.

Tim Swift then made his mark, claiming a wicket when Jake Tunks held onto a catch, before picking up a second with the ball crashing into the stumps.

Late in the innings, Mitch Saunders and McCombe also joined the wickets column, while Swift was involved in a run out as Euroa finished strongly to restrict Old Students to 7/177.

Euroa began the chase brightly, with Leo Murphy and Mitch Saunders taking the attack up to the opposition.

Murphy made 29 before falling in the 10th over, while Saunders added 21 before being dismissed soon after.

From there, Tim Swift held the innings together as wickets fell around him.

His unbeaten 75 proved the difference, guiding Euroa home in the final over alongside Cooper Goodall to seal a thrilling one-wicket victory.

D Grade now heads to Lemnos next week for a semi-final against Pine Lodge, with play beginning at 12.30pm.

SCOREBOARD: Old Students 7/177 (T Swift 2/16, J Masters 2/39) defeated by Euroa 9/180 (T Swift 75 not out, L Murphy 29)