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Young guns put out local fire

<p>SKILLS INGRAINED: Junior CFA volunteers had to deal with a truck\\'s axle fire and large wheat spill. PHOTO: CFA</p>\\n
<p>SKILLS INGRAINED: Junior CFA volunteers had to deal with a truck\\'s axle fire and large wheat spill. PHOTO: CFA</p>\\n

SKILLS INGRAINED: Junior CFA volunteers had to deal with a truck's axle fire and large wheat spill. PHOTO: CFA

Training pays off for two juniors
Andy Wilson
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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