Young guns put out local fire

Efforts by the Euroa CFA to recruit and train young firefighters paid off last week when two junior brigade members helped respond to a truck fire on the outskirts of town. Five CFA units attended the incident about 6am on Thursday 1 October after fire broke out beneath the axle of a truck transporting a bulk load of wheat. The driver was able to pull safely into the Shell service station exit off the Hume Freeway, preventing any disruption to traffic. Among those responding were junior firefighters Charlee Rieusset and Tyler Delahey, who between them have only attended a handful of incidents. An added challenge for crews was a spill of wheat from the truck, which required clean-up once the fire had been brought under control. No-one was injured. The incident capped a busy morning for the Euroa brigade, which was also called to investigate a suspected carbon dioxide incident at a local service station. The business was closed for about three hours after staff reported feeling unwell. CFA crews investigated the site and later gave the all-clear, with no ongoing risk detected. Euroa brigade members said the truck fire provided valuable experience for the brigade's younger members as they continue developing their skills alongside more experienced firefighters. Junior program builds future firefighters The response by junior firefighters Charlee Rieusset and Tyler Delahey highlights the role of the CFA's Junior Volunteer Development Program in preparing the next generation of volunteers. The program introduces young people aged 11 to 15 to firefighting and community service through practical, supervised activities designed to build confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills. Operating through more than 160 brigades across Victoria, the program gives participants experience in fire safety, communication, and decision-making while helping them develop strong social connections within their communities. Juniors do not attend emergency incidents independently but take part in training activities, station exercises, camps, excursions, and competitions under the supervision of qualified adult leaders. The program is coordinated through local brigades and is designed to provide a pathway for young people interested in becoming CFA volunteers in later years. For more information about joining a Junior Brigade, visit the CFA website or contact a local brigade.