Young artists put their own spin on Picasso

The Bald Archies are currently on display at the Violet Town Community Centre so the students from Peranbin Primary College Violet Town campus thought they’d contribute with their own three-dimensional portraits. Inspired by Pablo Picasso, the children from Foundation to Year six worked with a variety of different art and craft supplies to create these incredibly creative, thoughtful, and fun self-portraits. Organised by principal Ms Angela Holleran the students let their creative senses run wild, and the finished products reflected a strong understanding of the required brief. Visual Arts is just one of the specialist programs run at Peranbin Primary College, as well as Environmental Science, AUSLAN, Health and Physical Education. This small, rural school with a wide variety of curriculum opportunities and community-based projects with campuses at Violet Town, Baddaginnie, and Strathbogie. Enrolments are no open for students from Prep to Year six. Please contact 5798 1431 to organise a visit.