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Wombats win KDL thriller as Violet Town Bs, Avenel 15s bow out

<p>END OF THE ROAD: Violet Town B Grade\\u2019s finals campaign ended at the hands of Nagambie.</p>\\n
<p>END OF THE ROAD: Violet Town B Grade\\u2019s finals campaign ended at the hands of Nagambie.</p>\\n

END OF THE ROAD: Violet Town B Grade’s finals campaign ended at the hands of Nagambie.

Violet Town’s inspiring finals campaign comes to an end
DAN GODSMARK and AMELIA ELLISTON-NORTH
September 7, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 12:03

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