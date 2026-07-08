More than 70 people packed the White Hart Hotel at Longwood on Sunday afternoon as Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson joined National Party leader Danny O'Brien, Northern Victoria MP Wendy Lovell, and Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland for a community meet-and-greet.

The four politicians spent more than an hour behind the bar pulling beers, shouting rounds, and chatting with residents about issues ranging from roads and healthcare to farming and cost-of-living pressures.

The visit formed part of a broader regional tour and provided residents with an informal opportunity to meet senior coalition figures ahead of the 2026 state election.

While the atmosphere was light-hearted, Ms Wilson used the visit to outline what she described as a commitment to regional Victoria should the coalition win government at next year's state election.

Ms Wilson told the Euroa Gazette that regional communities had been overlooked for too long.

"I hear it all the time about the fact that regional Victorians just feel like they've been forgotten and neglected," she said.

Ms Wilson said a future coalition government would more than double Victorian infrastructure spending in regional areas.

"We are going to guarantee 25 per cent of infrastructure spend, a minimum of 25 per cent, will go to regional Victoria," she said.

"That means (funding) healthcare, hospitals, road upgrades, and making sure regional Victorians get their fair share."

Ms Wilson said the target reflected the fact that around a quarter of Victorians live outside metropolitan Melbourne.

"At the moment, 12 per cent of infrastructure funding goes to regional Victoria, despite the fact they represent 25 per cent of the Victorian population," she said.

With many country Victorians wary of a Melbourne-centric government of any stripe, Ms Wilson said she would 'never forget' the words of a CFA captain on the back of a CFA truck.

“He said 'If you’re not in one of the major tunnels in Melbourne, it feels like you don’t matter'.

"That was hard to hear and it broke my heart.

"Regional Victorians deserve their fair share, and I’m committed to making sure they get it.

"That’s why I’m listening to the people who have been overlooked for far too long."

Asked what she hoped Victorians would say about her leadership in years to come should she become Premier, Ms Wilson said she wanted to restore confidence in the state.

"I want them to look back and say Jess Wilson brought back hope to Victoria," she said.

"I want to make this the best place to live, to work and to start a business again.

"I know there is work to be done; and I am going to do it."