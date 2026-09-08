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Where is the money trail?

<p>HAINES IN RUFFY: Locals joined Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines at the Ruffy Recovery Centre on Tuesday 1 September. Dr Haines has questioned where recovery funding has been allocated. PHOTOS: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>HAINES IN RUFFY: Locals joined Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines at the Ruffy Recovery Centre on Tuesday 1 September. Dr Haines has questioned where recovery funding has been allocated. PHOTOS: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

HAINES IN RUFFY: Locals joined Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines at the Ruffy Recovery Centre on Tuesday 1 September. Dr Haines has questioned where recovery funding has been allocated. PHOTOS: Andy Wilson

Haines says recovery funding remains unclear as communities face a decade of rebuilding
September 8, 2026 • 08:00

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