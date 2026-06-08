Fire‑affected residents across Strathbogie Shire will receive welfare calls over coming weeks as part of a recovery partnership between council and support provider Windermere.

From 1 June 2026, Windermere staff will begin contacting people in fire‑affected areas to check in and connect those who have not yet accessed recovery services.

Strathbogie Shire CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi said a new Memorandum of Understanding, signed on 19 May, would allow council and Windermere to share relevant information under strict privacy arrangements.

“These calls are a valuable winter welfare check and will help us assess and plan recovery services over the next two years,” Ms Quattrocchi said.

“Even if you’ve moved away from the emergency area, you can still get help - support may be available near where you live now.”

Residents can choose whether to accept support or consent to having their details shared between recovery agencies.

Ms Quattrocchi said the approach was aimed at reaching isolated and vulnerable community members.

“It’s inevitable that personal circumstances for some individuals may change over time,” she said. “Some may now need extra assistance or feel a bit stuck not knowing what steps to tackle next.”

Windermere’s intake team can assist with:

• finding local support services

• insurance and legal questions

• financial pressures

• health and wellbeing support

• registering for government services

Council is urging residents to engage with the calls and explore available support options.