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Wappan holds on in Grand Final classic

<p>WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: EDWLTA 2026 premiers Wappan celebrate their victory. Pictured are Carol Watts, Mary Reilly, Jenny Bell, Anna Speirs, Kimberley Marsden, and captain Rhonda Carpenter holding the premiership flag.</p>\\n
<p>WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: EDWLTA 2026 premiers Wappan celebrate their victory. Pictured are Carol Watts, Mary Reilly, Jenny Bell, Anna Speirs, Kimberley Marsden, and captain Rhonda Carpenter holding the premiership flag.</p>\\n

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: EDWLTA 2026 premiers Wappan celebrate their victory. Pictured are Carol Watts, Mary Reilly, Jenny Bell, Anna Speirs, Kimberley Marsden, and captain Rhonda Carpenter holding the premiership flag.

Speirs, Bell, Marsden and Carpenter claim the EDWLTA crown
September 22, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 22, 2026 • 09:27

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