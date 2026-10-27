Vision built on tradition

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<p>READY, SET, SHOW: Lilly Fowler was a picture of concentration while her sheepdog Zena was out of sight but doing her share of the work as the duo competed in the Maiden Dog Yard Trial on Saturday at the Euroa Agricultural Show. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>READY, SET, SHOW: Lilly Fowler was a picture of concentration while her sheepdog Zena was out of sight but doing her share of the work as the duo competed in the Maiden Dog Yard Trial on Saturday at the Euroa Agricultural Show. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

READY, SET, SHOW: Lilly Fowler was a picture of concentration while her sheepdog Zena was out of sight but doing her share of the work as the duo competed in the Maiden Dog Yard Trial on Saturday at the Euroa Agricultural Show. PHOTO: Dale Mann

Euroa Show draws crowds, looks to the next 134 years
October 27, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 28, 2026 • 05:13

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