Vision built on tradition

Fine weather, the usual volunteer effort, and a packed program helped deliver another successful Euroa Agricultural Show over the weekend. Despite some threatening clouds in the early morning, which may have resulted in a slower start than normal, the rain held off – save for a five-minute light shower at 3:15pm – and the sun came out to warm up everyone’s day. Euroa Agricultural Society vice-president Kate Harcourt said committee members had been pleased with the turnout after the early concerns. "We've had a lot of people in,” Ms Harcourt said. “We were not all that worried at the start; the weather brought the good crowds, so we're very happy.” Ms Harcourt said the show's success relied heavily on volunteers who worked throughout the year to prepare for the annual event. "We are very lucky to have our show,” she said. "There are a lot of committee members, all volunteers, that put this show together, and a lot goes into it during the whole year to get to this day." President Lyndal Dean said this year's event had faced additional challenges due to BlazeAid’s residency at the showgrounds since late January after the bushfires, limiting access to the showgrounds until the final month before the big weekend. "Not being able to get in here until literally the last three weeks has certainly put a different pressure on us, but it's all come together," she said. Both women praised BlazeAid volunteers not only for their effort with rebuilding fences all year for burnt-out farmers throughout the firegrounds, but also for assisting with show preparation work, setting up the arena, and packing up at day's end. This year's show also incorporated a stronger health and community focus, with skin cancer checks, emergency services displays, and community information stalls joining traditional livestock, pavilion, and equestrian sections. Mrs Dean said several melanomas had been identified through skin checks conducted during the day in the Murrindindi Health skin-check bus. "There were a few melanomas cut off, so it potentially saved a few lives," she said. As part of the next generation, Ms Harcourt has the solid grounding in experience that six years of involvement can gain and has committed to preserving the show's heritage while continuing to attract younger generations. “We want to host new and improved things,” she said. “Sure, we want to keep our heritage, but we also want to bring the show into the next century, if you like. “We want to instil that with all the local young people, to get them more involved, and slowly incorporate more and more of that, whether that may be how we have incorporated Lego for the first time this year, for example, or whether we incorporate other sections in the pavilion.” In keeping with the workload such an event carries, both the president and vice-president were busy all day, and after a brief chat late afternoon, there was still more to do. With a strong committee behind them and a small army of volunteers, this happy and hardworking duo seems to represent a sensibly-timed and well-aimed transition into the future. After 134 years, the Euroa Agricultural Show is more than just ‘ticking things over nicely’ into the years ahead. It has vision built on tradition.