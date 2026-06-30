Community spirit continues to shine in Violet Town, with local volunteers, community groups, and residents contributing to a range of successful projects, events, and achievements.

THE VIOLET TOWN Action Group (VTAG) has welcomed recent rain while continuing work on a number of projects around the township.

Volunteers have been busy tidying the library garden and median strip ahead of increased visitor numbers expected for the Bald Archy exhibition to be held from

17 October to 15 November 2026 at the Community Hall, 36 Cowslip Street.

VTAG members have also been working behind the scenes on projects including advertising and street signage, town defibrillator mapping, and maintenance initiatives, with further updates expected in coming months.

The group recently missed out on a volunteer grant application worth $5000 through the office of Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines, but has continued supporting local initiatives, providing $1500 in seed funding to VAMP to assist with upcoming events.

FEW PEOPLE can claim to have taught generations of district children a life-saving skill, but Violet Town's Robbie Rae has done exactly that.

Robbie has been involved with the VicSwim program since 1990, teaching hundreds of children across Violet Town, Euroa, and Avenel essential swimming and water safety skills.

In addition to teaching, Robbie has served as a regional coordinator for the Strathbogie region, mentoring new teachers and coordinators while helping expand and strengthen the VicSwim program.

Her contribution has extended beyond the local district through volunteer work in remote Indigenous communities, helping deliver swimming and water safety programs to children across Australia.

The life membership recognises not only Robbie's decades of commitment to teaching young people, but also her role in supporting and mentoring generations of instructors who continue to deliver swimming education throughout regional Victoria.

MEANWHILE, the first Winter Market of 2026 attracted strong support despite a cold morning and passing showers.

Organiser Melissa Antony said community spirit remained high, with locals and visitors continuing to support stallholders and producers throughout the day.

The Violet Town Bowls and Tennis Club managed the gate and raised $1643, with proceeds supporting local community groups and contributing to the ongoing success of the market.

Several new stallholders also joined the market, including Shed Productions, Poppy’s Homestead, Ice Cream Mates, and Cripps Seafood, which proved popular with visitors.

Melissa said the winter market season showcased fresh produce, preserves, handmade goods, and warm winter treats, while also providing an important opportunity for people to connect and support local businesses.

The next Winter Market will be held on Saturday 11 July.

For more information, phone 0416 233 584.

RESIDENTS will have an opportunity to hear directly from Strathbogie Shire Council during a Violet Town Community Forum on Wednesday 8 July from 6pm to 7pm at the Violet Town Community Complex.

The forum will feature Mayor Scott Jeffery and CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi, who will provide updates on council activities, projects, and priorities across the municipality.

Community members will also have the opportunity to raise local issues, ask questions, and provide feedback on matters affecting Violet Town and the surrounding district.

Council is encouraging residents to attend and take part in the discussion to help ensure local priorities and community concerns are heard.